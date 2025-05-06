In This Moment to Embark on 2025 'Hell Hath No Fury Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In This Moment has announced their 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour. The 22-city tour kicks off on July 16 at Epic Events Center in Green Bay, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Memphis, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on August 16.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

In This Moment also recently joined forces with their new label, Better Noise Music, and are working on new music. Follow the band on your favorite platform for new music updates as they are announced.

IN THIS MOMENT 2025 - HELL HATH NO FURY TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 16 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

Fri Jul 18 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest +

Sat Jul 19 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sun Jul 20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival +

Tue Jul 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Jul 23 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Thu Jul 24 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Sat Jul 26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah's Stir Cove

Sun Jul 27 – Denver, CO – Unhinged Fest +

Tue Jul 29 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Wed Jul 30 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Sound Stage

Fri Aug 01 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino - Back Waters Stage

Sat Aug 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Aug 03 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

Tue Aug 05 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Theater

Wed Aug 06 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

Fri Aug 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat Aug 09 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe

Sun Aug 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue Aug 12 – Richmond, VA – The National

Thu Aug 14 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

Fri Aug 15 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live!

Sat Aug 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

+Festival Date

ABOUT IN THIS MOMENT

Since coming to life in 2005, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the Gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between.”

In 2022, the band released Blood 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Blood. Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album GODMODE [BMG], a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single “THE PURGE,” the band’s stunning cover of Björk’s “ARMY OF ME,” the collaborative track “DAMAGED” which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, and “I WOULD DIE FOR YOU,” which appears on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Photo credit: Joe Cotela

Comments