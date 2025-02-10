Imagine Dragons To Release Anniversary Album Featuring Unreleased Tracks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Imagine Dragons' illustrious sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors, the diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas band will release a treasure trove of never-before-heard demos with their upcoming anniversary album, Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), on February 21, 2025. Marking a major milestone in the band's history, this special album will showcase 14 previously unreleased tracks from the era. The project will be available across digital streaming platforms and as a physical 1LP ocean blue vinyl. Pre-order Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) HERE.

The 2x Platinum, fan-favorite album Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s first No.1 in both the US and Canada, and has achieved over 7.8 billion streams and 6 million in global consumption since its release. The hit single, “I Bet My Life," is RIAA certified 3X platinum with over 960 million streams to date. Physical editions of Smoke + Mirrors will be released on April 25, 2025.

To commemorate the anniversary, Imagine Dragons will hold a gallery exhibition with Tim Cantor. Cantor, a surrealist & still-life artist who created the original paintings for the cover of Smoke + Mirrors, reimagined the artwork for the ten-year anniversary editions. The gallery exhibition will be held on February 15, 2025 at the Art of Tim Cantor gallery in San Diego. RSVP HERE.

Imagine Dragons will also release two Smoke + Mirrors Ten exclusive, limited edition 3LP box set in 180 gram black vinyl and 140 gram colored vinyl. Smoke + Mirrors Ten includes 14 never-before-heard demos, including the exclusive "I Bet My Life (Demo)" as well as the new Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) vinyl. Also included are six exclusive lithos with original and reimagined artwork from Tim Cantor in a deluxe box set.

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (16x-platinum), “Believer” (13x-platinum), “Thunder” (12x-platinum) and “Demons” (11x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain one of only four bands to ever achieve consecutive Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat. Most recently, Imagine Dragons made history on Spotify, as “Bad Liar” became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams. The band now holds the crown for the group with most billion-plus streamed songs, becoming the first in the platform’s history to have ten songs reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer.

Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.” The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Most recently, they received a 2024 MTV VMA nomination for “Best Alternative” for their acclaimed “Eyes Closed” music video.

Comments