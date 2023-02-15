Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ill Communication Release First Track From Upcoming LP

Ill Communication Release First Track From Upcoming LP

The single, “Doomsday Brigade,” was written by Ill Communication.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Ill Communication have just dropped the first track from their upcoming record, "Doomsday Brigade."

Ill Communication started as a few friends from the Oxnard and Tehachapi Hardcore scenes who had talked about making music together for over 15 years.

After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12" on Another City Records.

All their release have been and will be written, recorded, and engineered by a core group of friends. Musically pulling from classic hardcore bands such as Beyond, Turning Point and Inside Out, as well as well as mix of other music styles. Lyrically addressing a variety of topics covering the state of the world to chillin out with friends.

Ill Communication has been known to give a shout out to the old hip hop and punk groups that helped shaped the members of the band. With the aim to give back to a scene that has given them so much Ill Communication joined the Safe Inside Records family to start spreading their ill vibes worldwide.

In early 2022 they released a two song promo on Safe Inside Records called "Rhythm and Rhymes For the End Times". Like their name sake Ill Communication is about getting a little wild but staying progressive, paying respect to those who paved the way, but doing our part in the current punk hardcore movement, all while representing Tehachapi and Oxnard Hardcore.

In 2023 Ill Communication will release their first LP "Doomsday Brigade". Safe Inside Records will handle the vinyl and Heroes and Martyrs Records will handle the CD and tape versions (release date TBA). They will playing locally as well as a west and east coast tours, hopefully some Tests with Europe and Asia on the radar.

"Doomsday Brigade" is the product of 20 years of friendship, multiple bands and tours, a global lockdown and a love for hardcore punk. Ill Communication is a collective of friends who met in Tehachapi and Oxnard.

The group is now spread through out the United States and Europe now but still find a way to contribute to the band. The writing process was a conscious effort to make make an album that we would love and that fans of every niche genre of hardcore could enjoy. While rooted in traditional hardcore punk it has plenty of melody, speed, grove and heaviness peppered in. It's influences ranging from Turning Point, Inside Out to 7 Seconds.

Lyrically it covers various topics such as how racists still suck, friendship, addiction to technology and political schemers. The record has 11 songs coming in at around 20 minutes, so it's straight to the point. Filled with sing alongs, catchy choruses and enough breakdowns to make for a great live show. For fans of One Step Closer, Comeback Kid and Terror.

"Doomsday Brigade" was written by Ill Communication. Engineered by Roger Camero, Produced by Vinnie Caruana and Donny Phillips. Guest and back up vocals by the Ill-Cult.

Listen to the new single here:



Indie Rock Duo Bed Signs Shares New Single From Upcoming Album Photo
Indie Rock Duo Bed Signs Shares New Single From Upcoming Album
The Charlotte, NC indie duo bed signs are back today with “Tongue Shred,” the second single to be released from their upcoming album Silver Lining Breakdown. “‘Tongue Shred’ came together so easily and naturally that we felt like we really had something once it was finished,” explains bed signs’ co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Chris Lonon.
Story Of The Year Release New Single 2005 Photo
Story Of The Year Release New Single '2005'
Story Of The Year have shared their newest single and music video “2005”, out now via SharpTone Records. Transporting listeners back to the titular year with a nostalgic pop-punk baseline and energetic vocals, “2005' is a call to reminisce on the good times and a reminder to make the most of the experiences you have with those closest to you.
FRANKIIE Announces New LP & Shares Garden Single Photo
FRANKIIE Announces New LP & Shares 'Garden' Single
The laid-back Laurel Canyon groove of opener 'Visions' captures this wholeness in just one song, with vocalist/guitarist Francesca Carbonneau and vocalist/keyboardist Nashlyn Lloyd building perfect pop melodies and cathedral harmonies. The song is an invitation to an ethereal, anti-gravity liminal space.
Brandi Carlile Launches the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert Series Photo
Brandi Carlile Launches the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert Series
Designed to support The Music Hall’s ability to present artists early in their careers and on their way to the national stage, the inaugural Emerging Artist Benefit Concert raised nearly $70,000 thanks to leadership from Paul & Jess McKeon and 13 other sponsors.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share