Ihsahn Announces New EP + Shares New Video

Shapeshifting progressive metal pioneer IHSAHN will release Pharos, the second of two contrasting-yet-intertwined EPs, on September 11, 2020 via Candlelight Records.



Watch the official video for the first single, "Spectre At The Feast," below!



Recorded at the artist's home studio, with additional drums by TOBIAS SOLBAKK at Jukes Joint Studio, Pharos is musically and conceptually a reverse image of Telemark, the first of the two linked EPs which was released back in February of this year.



Pharos is another triumph for one of the proud initiators of black metal. This polymathic composer, who has already leant his iconoclastic spirit to rule-breaking bands and projects, has yet again woven intricate, sonic landscapes that cement his status as a true musical alchemist.



Indeed, Pharos is the light to Telemark's dark. It features three original compositions and two covers: A delicate but true-to-the-original version of "Manhattan Skyline" by Norway's own pop progenitors A-HA (featuring LEPROUS frontman EINAR SOLBERG on vocal duties) and the haunting "Roads," originally recorded by British trip-hop collective PORTISHEAD.



Pre-orders for Pharos, including t-shirts, hoodie, and limited-edition vinyl bundles, are available here. [[ADD LINK]



PHAROS TRACK LISTING:

"Losing Altitude"

"Spectre At The Feast "

"Pharos"

"Roads" (Portishead Cover)

"Manhattan Skyline" (A-Ha Cover Featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous)

