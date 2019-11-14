Ida Mae Announces LIVE IN MEMPHIS EP

Ida Mae have announced the upcoming release of their Live In Memphis EP. Widely acclaimed for their performances - including sets this year at Bonnaroo and the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Ida Mae's choice to document their onstage prowess with a live record is a natural one. The Live in Memphis EP will be released on January 24th.

The duo is currently performing on their debut U.S. headlining tour, and will follow with a tour supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela. Closing out a banner year that saw the release of their debut album, as well as successful tours in support of Blackberry Smoke and Greta Van Fleet, Ida Mae has quickly established themselves as one of today's most essential live acts in the Americana genre. Find a full list of U.S. tour dates below or visit their website.

Ida Mae also recently released the T Bone Burnett-produced track "Baby I Need a Driver" as part of Amazon Music's "Produced By" series. "It was the last track we wrote when we were living in our attic room in Holloway in central London before moving to Nashville," writes Ida Mae. "We had the great privilege of working with T Bone in The Village Studio in Santa Monica alongside our favourite drummer on planet Earth Jay Bellarose. We tracked it live on Oscar Peterson's grand piano and had it down by the third take. T Bone is an instinctual producer and watching his listening and working process on one of our own tracks was a great honor." The track is available to stream via Amazon Music.

Ida Mae's latest record Chasing Lights was released on June 7th, and immediately reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. This month, it was nominated for Americana Music UK's 'Album of the Year' award. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including Rolling Stone Country, who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," as well as NPR Music's All Songs Considered. A full-page interview with Ida Mae is also currently featured in the print edition of Guitar World's December issue, available in stores now.

Tour Dates:

11/14/19 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar*

11/15/19 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land #

11/16/19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall #

11/17/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly #

11/19/19 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

11/26/19 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre #

11/27/19 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre #

11/29/19 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre #

11/30/19 - Harrisburg, PA - The Forum Auditorium #

12/02/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center #

12/03/19 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Audiorium #

12/04/19 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center #

12/06/19 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater #

12/08/19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

12/09/19 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar*

12/12/19 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge*

02/18/20 - 02/22/20 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea

02/24/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse △

02/26/20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live △

02/27/20 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall △

02/28/20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall △

02/29/20 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater △

* - With support from Logan Ledger

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley

# - Supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela

△ - Supporting Tommy Emmanuel





