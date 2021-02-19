Icon For Hire Release New Album 'Amorphous'

Today, February 19th, modern-rock giants Icon For Hire release their latest album Amorphous. To support the album, the band will also be playing a virtual album launch gig and Q&A with Banquet Records on February 23rd.

Since forming in 2007, Icon For Hire (composed of singer Ariel Bloomer and guitarist Shawn Jump) have quietly amassed a legion of followers. With 250,000,000 global streams to date and over 600,000 followers across social platforms, Icon For Hire are the sleeping giants of the modern rock scene, and are now ready to step into the forefront with this new record.

For fans of Twenty One Pilots and PVRIS, Icon For Hire's sound is one that effortlessly blends heavy riffs, elements of electronic production and soaring vocal lines into a powerful & bold sonic explosion. But at the heart of Icon For Hire's music is a message of positivity, self-love and personal empowerment from the painfully relatable and rousing lyrics of Ariel.

Their previous singles including "Seeds" and "Last One Standing" are rebellious opuses, instilling a message of self-belief and empowerment, not just in an industry that has pushed back at the band with numerous challenges, but for their entire fan base in general. "Last One Standing" was also added to the evening playlist on Kerrang! Radio.

Other singles such as "Waste My Hate" and "Curse Or Cure" take a more introspective look on mental health and self-value, not taking away from the grit Shawn brings with his powerful guitar lines and Ariel's rousing vocals.

For Amorphous the band worked with Grammy Nominated engineer Romesh Dodangoda (known for his previous work producing the last Bring Me The Horizon album as well as acts such as Don Broco, Busted, and Kids in Glass Houses).

The album has been completely funded by fans through Kickstarter on a campaign that raised over $260,000-making it one of the year's highest-raising music campaigns. This success was achieved thanks to the bands highly dedicated fanbase that support them on Patreon and have been there for the band though thick, thin, litigation, addiction and more.

Having overcome both personal and professional adversity, Icon For Hire are living proof that you can take control of your life-and that's perhaps the greatest success anyone can hope to accomplish.

Listen to the album here: