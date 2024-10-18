Ice Cube Drops New Single 'It's My Ego' From Upcoming Solo Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Highly lauded entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and musician Ice Cube releases his new single, "IT’S MY EGO," featuring production from Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer E-A-Ski. The single, available now on all streaming platforms, comes from his highly anticipated forthcoming solo album, MAN DOWN, set to drop via his own Lench Mob Records, distributed by Hitmakers.

Alongside the single, fans can also catch the official music video, directed by highly sought-after director Gabriel “VideoGod” Hart (Migos’ Versace, My President is Black for Jeezy and Nas), out now. In the visual, Cube steps into multiple larger-than-life characters, from a minister to a fast food worker and a dripped-out version of himself donned in a bold blue fur coat. The visuals emphasize the song's powerful message: speak up, stand your ground, and express yourself unapologetically. It features heavy hitter cameos from Mike Epps, Omarion, Paula Jai Parker, Scruncho (How High), Kathleen Bradley (Friday), and WC.

With its hard-hitting beat and sharp lyricism, "It’s My Ego" shows Ice Cube at his finest—blending the soul of classic R&B with the grit and flair of West Coast rap. The song takes listeners on a journey of self-expression, empowerment, and defiance. Cube shared some wisdom behind the track, explaining, "It’s easier to stay true to yourself than constantly change for others' expectations. There's real truth in that."

The combination of Cube’s veteran delivery and E-A-Ski’s masterful production makes “It’s My Ego” a standout track in what promises to be one of the most significant albums of 2024, eight years since Cube’s last solo album. Man Down is set to drop November 22.

ABOUT ICE CUBE X MAN DOWN

"You're not going to have a 40-year career unless you can give people music that they can use in their daily life," explains Ice Cube. Eight years since his last solo album, one of Hip Hop's living legends returns with a conceptual body of work in Man Down. This 19-song collection examines the status of manhood in the present day and offers wisdom and criticism from a steadfast alpha male of the entertainment industry. "It's really about me thinking real men need to stand up. I think we're already down in a lot of ways," Cube explains. The rap star-turned-mogul returns to his roots to confront misinformation and put a sense of pride back into a masculine identity. This album stays true to the core of who Ice Cube is — blending powerful messages with music that honors a rich and dynamic legacy—from lowrider funk to hardcore West Coast beats.

