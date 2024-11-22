Ian Chung Brings Back Holiday Warmth with Second Christmas Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned South Korean composer Ian Chung released his second Christmas single, Almost Christmas, a heartfelt tribute to the nostalgic warmth of the holiday season. Following the success of last year's Time for Christmas, this new release captures the bittersweet emotions of reflection, anticipation, and hope that define the year's end.

In a world where the holiday spirit often feels overshadowed by economic and social challenges, Chung sought to create a piece that would rekindle the joy of awaiting Christmas and the bittersweetness of embracing the New Year. Inspired by legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin, Almost Christmas channels their timeless melodies to evoke a sense of comfort and nostalgia.

"When writing Almost Christmas, I often imagined: if legends like Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin were still with us, what kind of new Christmas songs might they gift the world today?" Chung shared. "I also found myself wondering what it would feel like if the song were performed by contemporary artists who have brought joy to my own holidays over the years, like Michael Bublé or BTS's V, whose velvety voice pairs beautifully with jazz. These happy musings inspired me throughout the creative process."

To bring this vision to life, Chung collaborated once again with the Argentine jazz trio Nicolás Posternak Trío, known for their work on Time for Christmas. After an extensive search, he discovered German jazz vocalist Finn Sander of Second Wing, whose rich and tender voice perfectly embodies the song's emotional depth. Together, they have crafted a modern classic that intertwines soulful jazz with timeless holiday cheer.

Ian Chung hopes that Almost Christmas will serve as a gentle embrace for listeners who have faced a challenging year, offering warmth and encouragement as they prepare for a fresh start.

About Ian Chung

Ian Chung is a Korean composer known for his thought-provoking lyrics and emotive compositions. His music explores themes of human emotion and life transitions, often blending contemporary and classical influences to create an intimate and reflective listening experience.

Comments