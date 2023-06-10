IRIEspect Release the 'GOOD GOOD EP'

IRIEspect is a 6+piece reggae/dub/rock outfit from LI NY, including former members of popular LI scene staples The RBC & Vana Liya (Law Records).

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 2 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

IRIEspect Release the 'GOOD GOOD EP'

Dub Rock Reggae masters IRIEspect present the GOOD GOOD EP, their eagerly awaited debut offering on Dubshot Records - now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

Listen to the GOOD GOOD EP On Spotify.

IRIEspect is a 6+piece reggae/dub/rock outfit from LI NY, including former members of popular LI scene staples The RBC & Vana Liya (Law Records). They have a very infectious & energetic live show, with a versatile sound blending elements of roots/rock/reggae, sprinkling in live dub, dancehall & latin; showcasing horns, keys, male & female vocals, as well as an added latin flare, ranging from party to chill to psychedelic vibes.

They've played alongside many national acts within the reggae/jam scene, creating big waves of positive vibes over the past few summers, leaving their rabid live fans chomping for more. Acts they've been compared to are in the likes of Sublime, Stick Figure, The Elovaters, Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Rebelution & more. They have well attended performances all around their home markets of LI & NYC into the surrounding Tristate & Northeast areas, & along the East Coast into FL.

For all Music, Media, Social Links, Past Shows/Artists performed with etc, visit https://linktr.ee/IRIEspect.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Calliope Wren Releases New Pride Anthem Her And I Photo
Calliope Wren Releases New Pride Anthem 'Her And I'

Singer/songwriter, musician, and advocate for the LGBTQ Community Calliope Wren has announced her anthemic new single 'Her and I' is now available on all the major music services.

2
Fort Never Releases New Single Take A Look At Us Now Photo
Fort Never Releases New Single 'Take A Look At Us Now'

Austin-based trio Fort Never have announced the official release of their brand new single and music video, “Take a Look at us Now,” via Austin-based nonprofit label Spaceflight Records.

3
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album Beezy Photo
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'

The 16-track project unfolds as a rap blockbuster of the highest order. He attracted an A-list cohort of guests, including Future, G Herbo, and Roddy Ricch on the irresistible “TRY & SEE,” Lily Yachty and Luh Tyler during the hilarious “KARDASHIANS,” Lola Brooke on the punchy “DUMB,” EST GEE for the street anthem “PICK A SIDE.”

4
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single Lets Go Mia Photo
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

After making waves around the globe, rising international phenomenon, singer, songwriter, and performer EVANGELÍA unveils a brand new single entitled “Let’s Go MIA.' It notably marks her official debut for Epic Records. The track bottles the uncontainable energy of young love with gleeful excitement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO