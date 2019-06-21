ILOVEMAKONNEN Releases New EP 'M3'

GRAMMY®-nominated multi-platinum singer, rapper, and musical maverick ILOVEMAKONNEN has released his new EP M3 on Warner Records.

M3 is now available on all DSPs and includes the previously released "Spendin (feat. Gucci Mane)," "Shoot Shoot" and "Drunk on Saturday," plus three new tracks "Liquid Supply Daily," "I'm Not Ok" and "Money Fiend." Check out the new EP M3 below!

Since 2014, ILOVEMAKONNEN has engaged and enchanted listeners everywhere with his psychedelic musical patchwork of hip-hop, indie, and alternative. This maverick first made international waves with "Tuesday (feat. Drake)," garnering his first RIAA Platinum plaque, earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration," and racking up 155 million Spotify streams and counting. With his subsequent string of EPs and energetic anthems, including the current Top 10 hit with the late Lil Peep "I've Been Waiting (feat. Fall Out Boy)," he's solidified his status as a true artist, songwriter, and innovator, breaking with convention and blurring genre. He has become an in-demand collaborator for some of the biggest and varied names in music (Noah Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, Rick Rubin, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy, and more) and earned widespread acclaim from the likes of GQ, Complex, Billboard, XXL, and Rolling Stone for his pioneering style, with The Fader recently declaring "The ILOVEMAKONNEN effect is all over modern rap."





