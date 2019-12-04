IHEARTCOMIX Presents 'LA Gives Back' Holiday Benefit

Today, LA GIVES BACK is proud to announce their 4th installment of one epic night of giving on Wednesday December 18th! Between 2016-2018, the Los Angeles music community came together to raise close to $200,000 for local charities and bring awareness to the homeless epidemic in their backyard. This year the event has been moved to The Belasco Theater. In addition, LAGB is returning with the ONLINE AUCTION (bid to win one-of-a-kind, priceless prizes donated by Billie Eilish, Diplo, The Dodgers etc) and a PRE-EVENT DINNER & CELEBRATION has been added the week before the big event, on December 11th at Soho Warehouse in partnership with FREE THE WORK and Woman Collective.

Created by IHEARTCOMIX, the one-night event will consist of some of LA's most influential music curators coming together: the line-up includes rooms curated by Brownies & Lemonade, 143, Electric Feels, Adult Swim, Mad Decent, Ham on Everything, Restless Nites, Late Night Laggers, 2Plus2 and Spaceland. The night will feature endless amounts of secret guests and big name talent. Happening on all floors and all rooms of The Belasco Theater. 100% of all proceeds raised will go to benefit the local charities Downtown Women's Center and My Friend's Place.



LA GIVES BACK began in 2016 as a response to the growing homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. What started as a one night event has since evolved into a movement led by some of the entertainment industry's most influential curators and personalities. Every year, LAGB mobilizes the LA creative community to raise crucial funds for local organizations who combat homelessness year round.



The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions a Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S.



My Friend's Place assists and inspires homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives through a broad continuum of care including meals, employment and education assistance, case management and more. Founded in 1988, My Friend's Place serves nearly half of homeless youth in Los Angeles.





