IDK to Release Album IS HE REAL?, Announces Tour

Today, Maryland-raised rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) announces the release date and cover art for his debut album, Is He Real?. The album is due September 4th via his own label Clue and includes previous releases "24," which appears on this year's Madden NFL 20 soundtrack, and "Digital," which appears on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack.

Coinciding with the album announce, IDK (formerly Jay IDK) is also announcing a headlining fall North American tour. He'll play at Philadelphia's Made in America Festival before kicking off the run October 13th at Austin City Limits Festival. Stops in New York, Detroit, Atlanta and Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will follow before ending the run in his home state of Maryland. All tickets are available here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America

10/13 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/25 - Chicago, IL @ SubT

10/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

10/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

11/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/29 - College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is an innovator with few equals. The Maryland-raised rapper and producer subverted genre tropes with his 2015 debut project SubTrap, a nuanced and inventive exploration of the intersection of drug dealing and addiction. Since then, he's continued to make unprecedented moves both in and outside of the studio. After becoming the first artist to premiere an album with Forbes (2016's money-minded Empty Bank), he partnered with Adult Swim to release 2017's IWasVeryBad, which featured everyone from DOOM to Chief Keef. Is He Real?, IDK's forthcoming major label debut, is an ascent to another creative plateau. Releasing jointly via Warner Records and IDK's new label venture Clue, Is He Real? features rapping, singing and production from the Prince George's County native that's unlike any he's done before.





