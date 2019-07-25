IDK Shares '24' Music Video

Today, Maryland-raised rapper IDK (formerly Jay IDK) shares a new video. "24," directed by Jack Begert, is all about the money. The visual depicts the rapper in various states of luxury, including a Wall Street broker, football player and a mob boss. The track was featured as a World Record on Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show yesterday, where it was praised for being "such a centerpiece of energy and power." The song will also be on this year's highly-anticipated Madden NFL 20 soundtrack.

"24" is the second taste of his forthcoming album, Is He Real, following "Digital," which will appear on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack, and arrives on the heels of the announce of his new label, Clue, in partnership with Warner Records. The label will house all of his upcoming releases, including Is He Real. It's the culmination of a strong run of independent releases from IDK, including five projects in the past five years.

IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is an innovator with few equals. The Maryland-raised rapper and producer subverted genre tropes with his 2015 debut project SubTrap, a nuanced and inventive exploration of the intersection of drug dealing and addiction. Since then, he's continued to make unprecedented moves both in and outside of the studio. After becoming the first artist to premiere an album with Forbes (2016's money-minded Empty Bank), he partnered with Adult Swim to release 2017's IWasVeryBad, which featured everyone from DOOM to Chief Keef. Is He Real, IDK's forthcoming major label debut, is an ascent to another creative plateau. Releasing jointly via Warner Records and IDK's new label venture Clue, Is He Real features rapping, singing and production from the Prince George's County native that's unlike any he's done before.





