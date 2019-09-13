'I Never Do This' by Jillian Cardarelli Out Now

Country singer/songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases the irresistible new single, "I NEVER DO THIS," the first title off her highly-anticipated, upcoming EP. The song is co-written by Cardarelli and Adam Wood (Curb | Word Music Publishing) and tells the story of a woman's unexpected reinvention after a heartbreak. "I NEVER DO THIS" is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and more; with the music video premiering on CMT.com next Friday, Sept. 20th.

"I NEVER DO THIS" marks the first single from Cardarelli's new music slated to release over the next several months. Her upcoming EP is produced by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Kline, who has successfully landed cuts with such artists as Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Terri Clark and Mitchell Tenpenny; and produced albums for Terri Clark, Tara Thompson, Erin Enderlin and more.

In the coming year, Cardarelli is scheduled to play headlining dates in several major markets, including NY, LA and the Northeast. For more information, visit JillianCardarelli.com.

Jillian Cardarelli is a singer/songwriter originally from a small town in Massachusetts. Her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and girl next door quality have positioned her as a quickly rising star amongst her contemporaries. Represented by William Morris Endeavor, Jillian has toured with such acts as Dierks Bentley, Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, Alabama and Easton Corbin to name a few. She caught the attention of Rolling Stone Country who ranked her at the top of their list of "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" and Nashville Lifestyles Magazine named her a Top Artist to Watch in their Music issue.

Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single, "Souvenirs," debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com.

In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in the community and with various charitable organizations like Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, The Kevin Carter Foundation, Hannah Storm Foundation, PEDIGREE Foundation, Musicians On Call and St. Jude Children's Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.





