Hyphen Hyphen's North America Tour Starts August 24

Queer French pop trio Hyphen Hyphen will begin their highly anticipated North American tour on August 24 in Montreal. The tour will see the energetic queer pop/rock trio Hyphen Hyphen making stops across Montreal, Edmonton, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland. Click For tickets and more information.

Hailing from the coastal town of Nice, Southern France, the band has recently released their third album "C’est La Vie".

This album is full of prestigious collaborations, including Glen Ballard (6 times Grammy Awards winner) on “Don’t wait for me”, or mix engineers Mark «Spike» Stent (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, etc.) and Dan Grech (Lana del Rey, Moby).

Armed with such an impressive cast and strengthened by a large international media visibility, this third album is also the most personal for Hyphen Hyphen. It revives their live energy, their sincere love for music and songwriting and delivers a great mix of sensitive, danceable and melancholic pop songs.

One of those emotional album songs is “Symphony”, for which the band has dropped a colorful music video.

Directed, produced, and edited solely by the band, this clip reveals an intimate facet and likewise prickling contrast to previous songs like “Don’t wait for me” or “C’est La Vie”, symbolizing the feeling of being trapped by means of a dollhouse.

“"Symphony" is an intimate and dreamy song”, states the group. “In this video, we wanted to express in a poetic way this feeling of being lost in a nightmare - what a mockery of life when you’re able to dance with your own ghosts. The dollhouse was at the heart of the inspiration, it has many symbolic meanings. It questions our relationship to reality, it reminds us of our childhood and our fragility.”

After more than 500 concerts in Europe, Hyphen Hyphen have already crossed the Atlantic and seduced the American public with their performance at Summerstage Festival in New York City last year.

Crossing new borders with their North American tour at the end of August, it seems quite certain that “C’est La Vie” and its collection of infectious songs has the potential to conquer the hearts of the North American public.



