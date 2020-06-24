Human Love Release Their Second Single 'Lemon Dove'

With its graceful collision of complex rhythms and beautifully strange textures, the new four-song EP from Human Love titled Black Void merges a sweeping, cinematic approach with a psychedelic, pulsating energy.

The band is made up of vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Emile Mosseri, vocalist/bassist David Baldwin, synth/keyboard player Erick Eiser, and drummer Mark Demiglio. Mosseri is also making serious waves right now for his work as a composer for his original scores for 'Last Black Man in San Francisco' as well as upcoming releases 'Homecoming' (Janelle Monae) and Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire'. Monae recently said "I think the sign of a great score is when you wish you had done it and honestly I'm like, I wish that was my album, that's how good that music is."

Today the band have released their second single "Lemon Dove". FLOOD Magazine premiered the new single, calling "Lemon Dove," "appropriate for impulsive summer afternoons."

Listen below!

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Related Articles View More Music Stories