Human Love Announces Debut EP 'Black Void' and Releases New Single 'Goldmine'

Human Love is a new project from Emile Mosseri, David Baldwin, Erick Eiser, and Mark Demiglio. Their debut Black Void EP merges a sweeping, cinematic approach with a psychedelic, pulsating energy.

Mosseri has been attracting attention recently for his film scoring work which includes 'Last Black Man in San Francisco' as well as upcoming releases 'Homecoming' (Janelle Monae) and Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire'. His work has been profiled by everyone from NPR to The LA Times and those cinematic touches are felt through Human Love's latest offering.

"Goldmine" is a moody but urgent track, a perfect embodiment of the Human Love aesthetic. It unfolds in pulsating grooves and luminous melodies, its intensity amplified by David Baldwin and Mosseri's mesmeric vocal work and surrealist lyrics, as well as orchestral elements showcasing the imagination and ingenuity Mosseri has brought to his scoring work.

The debut project from Human Love, Black Void is the product of four longtime collaborators redefining the limits of their sonic identity. With its graceful collision of complex rhythms and beautifully strange textures, the four-song EP illuminates the most idiosyncratic impulses of each musician: vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Emile Mosseri, vocalist/bassist David Baldwin, synth/keyboard player Erick Eiser, and drummer Mark Demiglio.

Black Void came to life not long after the four musicians relocated from New York City to L.A. in 2019-a move that sparked a period of transformation as the band members pursued their own distinct projects including Mosseri who established himself as a film score composer (earning widespread acclaim for his work on A24's 'Last Black Man in San Francisco'). Working separately proved to have a unifying effect on the musicians, ultimately emboldening them to take entirely new risks in their shared output.

The band co-produced the EP with Sonny DiPerri who helped them redefine their sound and move into new sonic territory from their previous project The Dig. "In the past, one person would bring in an idea and we'd build everything from there, but now the process is so much more collaborative, with everyone bringing in their specific perspective to everything we make," says Baldwin. "I think there's something beautiful about us going in different directions and then coming back together like this," Mosseri adds. "We're taking what we'd explored on our own and feeding it back into this music, and pushing everything forward to create something completely new."





