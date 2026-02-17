Howard Jones To Play Select Dates in the United States This April

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Howard Jones will soon head out on the road for select United States tour dates in April. Jones will be the main support for Rod Stewart for several shows and will also play headlining shows in between that routing.

2025 saw Jones perform over 60 dates throughout the US and Europe, honoring the 40th anniversary of his hit album, DREAM INTO ACTION. Look for an upcoming announcement on his summer tour plans for 2026 soon.

In other news, LIVE AT THE MARQUEE, a new live album offering from Howard Jones, is available now via Cherry Red Records. Previously unreleased, the concert was recorded live at The Marquee Club in London in 1983. The audio was discovered amongst the master tapes that were being transferred as potential bonus tracks for the HUMAN’S LIB re-issues in 2018. The audio was remixed by Jones himself and the liner notes contain rare and previously unseen photos. LIVE AT THE MARQUEE is available on CD and double transparent yellow vinyl with a format-specific exclusive postcard while stocks last. To purchase, please click here.

Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up.

He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song”. His first two albums HUMAN’S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION were worldwide hits. HUMAN’S LIB reached #1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits “New Song,” and “What Is Love?” In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life In One Day,” “No One Is To Blame,” and “Like To Get To Know You Well.”

Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has performed on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! As well as NBC’s top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Breaking Bad,” “Watchmen,” “The Carrie Diaries”, “Superstore” and “Bumblebee”. Howard Jones’ most recent studio album is DIALOGUE, which was released in September, 2022. DIALOGUE is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project ENGAGE coming out in 2015 and studio album TRANSFORM out in 2019.

Howard Jones United States Tour Dates

APRIL

15 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena At Food City Center*

16 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

17 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater*

19 The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

20 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

22 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

*supporting Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Simon Fowler