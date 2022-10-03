Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hovvdy's Charlie Martin Shares 'Daisy (Piano Version)'

The track is from his debut solo album, Imaginary People. 

Oct. 03, 2022  

One half of Austin, TX duo Hovvdy, Charlie Martin shares "Daisy (Piano Version)," a beautiful reimagining of the stand-out from his debut solo album, Imaginary People.

"I started writing 'Daisy' years ago. It existed just as a piano melody for the longest time. Around 2020 finally the words came that felt right," explains Martin. 'I'm singing about safe travels; how vulnerable traveling can feel and how grateful I am when things go well. This past summer I lost my grandpa; made countless trips down to Gulfport, MS where he was in the hospital (along Hwy 90), and I was working on this piano project in the time between those trips. Needless to say to it was a hard time for me and my family, and I was lucky as always to have music to lean on."

Last month Martin announced the deluxe edition of Imaginary People which features 4 alternate piano versions of songs from the 2021 album. Imaginary People Deluxe Edition is out this Friday via Grand Jury. The deluxe edition will be available for purchase on CD & cassette on Friday, while standard vinyl versions of the album are available now.

Hot on the heels of a tour with Teethe, Martin is hitting the road next week with Ichiko Aoba. All dates below. Additionally, on October 11th at 9:30 pm ET, Martin will be streaming a live performance exclusively on his Bandcamp page, and Charlie will be present in the chat taking questions from fans. The performance was recorded live in Austin, Texas around his recent hometown debut at Mohawk.

Listen to the new release here:

Tour Dates

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10/15 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall *

10/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre *

10/18 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

10/20 - Chicago, IL - Constellation *

10/21 - Chicago, IL - Constellation *

10/23 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall *

10/25 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust (Two Shows) *

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

* w/ Ichiko Aoba

Returning to rootsy influences, Charlie Martin's gentle Southern tone paints in the timeless tradition of an Arthur Russell or Jon Brion. "I've always found it therapeutic to weave fictional characters into songs, folding them into my own real or imaginary experiences. Usually, the character is someone I can help, or maybe they can help me - someone I empathize with and can learn from," said Martin. "I want people to hear the songs and feel comforted or lifted up. That's always my goal."

Charlie Martin is a Texan artist and producer. Six years ago, Charlie and collaborator Will Taylor combined likeminded batches of material to form the Austin-based project Hovvdy. During a year without touring, between sessions for the steady indie-pop band's next album, Charlie reworked songs amassed over the years alongside new creations. A hand-hewn set of colorful tales, Imaginary People introduces a spacious, singer-songwriter format to Charlie's celebrated pop compositions. Elegant piano lines and sturdy acoustic strums anchor the brilliantly determined solo debut.

Welcoming and sympathetic, the collection of Imaginary People teems with a community of characters in daily scenes of compassion. There's the reliable Madison, a childhood best friend, or the large-looming Mister Heavy, an ethical compass of sorts. Shouldering the weight of the world, he stands in for religion and other archetypal influences. Much like the vivid album artwork, Charlie's moral allegories land somewhere between Richard Scarry and Steinbeck.

The artist traveled to Mississippi, where he and his wife both have familial ties, to record on an 1870s Steinway grand piano at his mother-in-law's house. Charlie says it's "the first piano I ever really fell in love with." A large room opened up the wistful melodies with engineer Evan Kaspar.

Between trips to L.A. for work on the fourth Hovvdy LP, solo recording wrapped at Austin's Estuary Recording. Streamlined arrangements allow for an earnest, unfiltered presentation of Imaginary People. The songs are reminders to stand firm and grounded. The exuberant rush of "September" sets an intention for a new chapter. In "Courage," it is artistic fortification - "a song you made up / it takes courage / a poem / it takes courage.




