House of Vans Chicago Announces 2019 Summer House Parties Lineup

Vans has announced the return of their House Parties series at House of Vans Chicago (113 N Elizabeth St). The ninth season kicks off on May 31 with rapper Vince Staples and continues throughout the summer with a diverse array of shows including alt-rock heroes The Breeders, indie singer songwriter Julien Baker, alluring singer-songwriter and pop sensationBANKS, the seminal Vans Warped Tour alum, Taking Back Sunday, the Grammy nominated Anderson.Paak, hardcore legends Converge and more!

The Vans House Parties series will also continue its tradition with the headlining artist acting as a curator, hand-picking all supporting talent and will be creating a personalized visual art experience for fans. This year, that experience will be expanded to include interactive art takeovers, immersive installations, murals and more. Additionally, to support and elevate Vans' commitment to emerging talent, one burgeoning musician will be chosen by the headliner to open each Vans House Party show.

Vans House Parties provides one-of-a-kind experiences for concertgoers combining music and art, personalized for fans by the headlining acts. The 2019 Vans House Party lineup is once again filled with special moments including The Rapture's highly anticipated appearance which will be one of their only reunions shows. BANKS has also chosen House of Vans to celebrate her fans and new music, and Taking Back Sunday has curated a Vans Warped Tour Tribute show celebrating Vans Warped Tour's 25th Anniversary and culminating programming. RSVP and full details for the May 31 kickoff show with Vince Staples will open on May 15 atwww.houseofvans.com.

In 2017, House of Vans Chicago joined London as one of two permanent venues bringing the brands "Off The Wall" ethos to life. With an array of curated programming free to the community, the space is a cultural hub celebrating art, music, action sports and street culture. While the original House of Vans Brooklyn closed its doors last year, House of Vans continues to host pop-ups around the world, including Paris, Berlin, Detroit, Montreal, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Mexico City.

House of Vans Chicago 2019 Lineup

May 31 - Vince Staples

(Full event details and RSVP Open May 15)

June 15 - The Breeders

(Full event details and RSVP Open May 29)

June 19 - Julien Baker

(Full event details and RSVP Open June 5)

July 11 - BANKS

(Full event details and RSVP Open June 19)

July 23 - Taking Back Sunday

(Full event details and RSVP Open June 26)

July 25 - Anderson.Paak

(Full event details and RSVP Open July 10)

July 27 - The Rapture

(Full event details and RSVP Open July 17)

August 15 - Surprise Special Guest

(Full event details and RSVP Open TBA)

August 24 - Converge

(Full event details and RSVP Open August 14)





