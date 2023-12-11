Hot Mulligan Announce 2024 Headline Tour With Special Guests Free Throw, Just Friends & Charmer

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10AM local time.
POPULAR
Hot Mulligan have announced ‘The Choose Your FighTOUR', an upcoming 2024 Spring headline tour with special guests Free Throw, Just Friends and Charmer. Dates will kick off April 9 in Buffalo, NY and conclude on April 30 in Kansas City, MO.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10AM local time at www.hotmulliganband.com
2023 was a massive year for the #1 Hot New Band and inventors of post-emo. They released their new album ‘Why Would I Watch' to fan and critical acclaim. They performed an insane amount of live shows, with their headline tours selling out completely and venues needing to be upgraded to allow more fans in.
They will support Fall Out Boy on the So Much For (2our) Dust tour, with Jimmy Eat World and Games We Play performing at iconic arenas like Madison Square Garden.
Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends – vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley – have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's ‘you'll be fine'.
Now bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.
Tickets On Sale Friday, December 15 @ 10am LOCAL TIME
April 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
April 10 - New Haven, CT - College St. Music Hall
April 11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
April 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - AC Beer Fest **
April 13 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
April 15 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
April 16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
April 18 - Dallas, TX - Factory
April 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
April 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace (Outside)
April 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
April 24 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
April 25 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
April 29 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
April 30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL