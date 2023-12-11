Hot Mulligan Announce 2024 Headline Tour With Special Guests Free Throw, Just Friends & Charmer

Hot Mulligan have announced ‘The Choose Your FighTOUR', an upcoming 2024 Spring headline tour with special guests Free Throw, Just Friends and Charmer. Dates will kick off April 9 in Buffalo, NY and conclude on April 30 in Kansas City, MO.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10AM local time at www.hotmulliganband.com

2023 was a massive year for the #1 Hot New Band and inventors of post-emo. They released their new album ‘Why Would I Watch' to fan and critical acclaim. They performed an insane amount of live shows, with their headline tours selling out completely and venues needing to be upgraded to allow more fans in.

They will support Fall Out Boy on the So Much For (2our) Dust tour, with Jimmy Eat World and Games We Play performing at iconic arenas like Madison Square Garden.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends – vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley – have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's ‘you'll be fine'.

Now bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

2024 Spring Headline Tour Dates - The Choose Your FighTOUR

April 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

April 10 - New Haven, CT - College St. Music Hall

April 11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

April 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - AC Beer Fest **

April 13 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

April 16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Factory

April 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

April 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace (Outside)

April 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

April 24 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

April 25 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

April 30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater