Hot Mulligan Announce 2024 Headline Tour With Special Guests Free Throw, Just Friends & Charmer

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10AM local time.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Hot Mulligan Announce 2024 Headline Tour With Special Guests Free Throw, Just Friends & Charmer

Hot Mulligan have announced ‘The Choose Your FighTOUR', an upcoming 2024 Spring headline tour with special guests Free Throw, Just Friends and Charmer. Dates will kick off April 9 in Buffalo, NY and conclude on April 30 in Kansas City, MO.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10AM local time at www.hotmulliganband.com

2023 was a massive year for the #1 Hot New Band and inventors of post-emo. They released their new album ‘Why Would I Watch' to fan and critical acclaim. They performed an insane amount of live shows, with their headline tours selling out completely and venues needing to be upgraded to allow more fans in.

They will support Fall Out Boy on the So Much For (2our) Dust tour, with Jimmy Eat World and Games We Play performing at iconic arenas like Madison Square Garden.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends – vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley – have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's ‘you'll be fine'.

Now bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

2024 Spring Headline Tour Dates - The Choose Your FighTOUR

Tickets On Sale Friday, December 15 @ 10am LOCAL TIME

April 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

April 10 - New Haven, CT - College St. Music Hall

April 11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

April 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - AC Beer Fest **

April 13 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

April 16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Factory

April 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

April 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace (Outside)

April 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

April 24 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

April 25 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

April 30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates Photo
Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj has announced tour dates in support of her new 'Pink Friday 2' album. 'Pink Friday 2' is a followup to her 2010 debut album, 'Pink Friday,' and features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Find out all of the tour dates and how to get tickets here!

2
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of O Come All Ye Faithful Photo
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

Multilingual singer-songwriter Janalynn Castelino spreads Christmas cheer with her ethereal rendition of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

3
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah Photo
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah

Absolutely Kosher has announced its first new signing since its relaunch in October. The Memphis duo Nonconnah is the latest addition to the label's roster. Prolific partners Zachary and Denny Wilkerson Corsa are working on the first two of their new full-length albums for Absolutely Kosher, though release plans are still very much in the works.

4
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee Photo
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Olivia has established herself and embedded her footprint firmly in the Country Music World. With genre influences from country, pop and R&b Soul, including Shania Twain, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, Adele and Parmalee, Madison Olivia has become a favorite in her hometown region and regularly performing in Nashville, TN. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING