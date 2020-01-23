Hot Country Knights Release Debut Single 'Pick Her Up'

Some said this moment would never happen. But despite 30 wasted years and countless bad decisions, the '90s influenced band Hot Country Knights has finally come riding in with the release of their debut single "Pick Her Up" feat. Travis Tritt. Produced and written by Dierks Bentley along with co-writers Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers, the classic barnstormer features rollicking guitar solos and a freewheeling guest appearance from a '90s icon as it embodies the bounding rhythms and bright, organic euphoria of live Country music. The track is available today at all digital retailers and will impact country radio on Feb 3.

"The sound behind 'Pick Her Up' is Hot Country Knights 101...it's so hot that I have advised the radio promotion department at UMG to wear oven mitts when delivering it to Country radio," said lead singer Doug Douglason. "Travis is an old buddy of ours...we go way back and everybody knows when you need a hit...you call Tritt. We appreciate his support and all our friends in the biz that are coming together right now to help us finally get our shot."

Famous for never giving up on the dream of the '90s, the Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas ("Doug") Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery. With tongue firmly in cheek, The Hot Country Knights revive a comedic element which has long been integral to the Country genre, but has rarely been seen since the days of Grand Ole Opry stars like String Bean Akeman, Minnie Pearl and others. As dedicated road warriors, they've basically lived out of a van their entire existence. For more information on The Hot Country Knights visit www.hotcountryknights.com.





