Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hot Buttered Rum Shares New Album 'Shine All Night'

Hot Buttered Rum Shares New Album 'Shine All Night'

The new album is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Like a long, dark piece of music, the pandemic started small, then got big, and loud, and painfully dissonant. Hot Buttered Rum did their best to cope with its indignities, as most did, and much of that coping was done through the business of making lots and lots of noise.

The songs that emerged from all this noise-making are a little louder than any the band has released to date in what became the latest album, Shine All Night. Hot Buttered Rum hopes to help provide some cheer in the times ahead, whether those times are brighter, darker or, as so often, somewhere in between.

In anticipation of the new album, the band has shared several feature tracks in recent weeks including "No Reason Why," "Find My Way," and "I Want to be with the Dreamers" with coverage from outlets including Bluegrass Today, Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, Jambase and more.

Hot Buttered Rum will tour select markets starting in September and will make stops throughout the West Coast and Pacific Northwest including their sold-out Camp Deep End festival in Navarro, CA. Camp Deep End is co-hosted with ALO and Hot Buttered Rum. HBR will cap off the year at Sweetwater Music Hall for a very special New Year's Eve celebration. All up-to-date news and information can be found here.

Listen to the new album here:

Hot Buttered Rum on Tour

09.16.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.17.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.18.22 Camp Deep End - Navarro, CA - SOLD OUT

09.29.22 The Get Down - Portland, OR

09.30.22 Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

10.1.22 Bend Fall Festival - Bend, OR

10.14.22 Chico Women's Club - Chico, CA

10.15. 22 Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

10.16.22 HopMonk - Novato, CA

10.28.22 Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA

10.29.22 New Family Farm - Sevastopol, CA

12.31.22 Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA

Hot Buttered Rum, a souped-up, left-coast string band, is the brainchild of five uniquely gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana. String bass and five-alarm fiddle merge with guitar, banjo, mandolin and drums to frame the voices of its two contrasting writers, fueling a dance party with roots in Appalachia and its branches in California.

It's a sound that's as tough to describe as it is easy to love. Nearly twenty years into its journey, HBR's music, dreamed up in the backcountry of the High Sierra and the basements of San Francisco, has found its way into the hearts, minds and bodies of fans nationwide. The band continues to tour year-round in support of its many albums and social causes.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.