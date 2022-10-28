Honey Harper Releases New Album 'Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky'
The 12 song collection marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky.
Toronto-based cosmic country band Honey Harper released their sophomore album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky via ATO Records. Also today they announced a 2023 European tour that will make stops in London, Paris, Brussels and more. The band is currently in the midst of a national tour supporting Amanda Shires with upcoming shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.
Earlier this week, Honey Harper released the "Urban Cowboy by way of The Terminator" official video for "Boots Mine Gold," which BrooklynVegan proclaimed, "has a late-'70s / early-'80s feel to it, gleaming, electric and lush, which is a sweet spot for William Fussell's deep croon."
The song followed the recent release of the "cinematic" (The FADER) official video for the single "Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia" that was shot in the Canadian Rockies and guest stars musician Sean Nicholas Savage.
The first song to be released from the album, "Broken Token," was released alongside a live performance video from EastWest Studios, which BrooklynVegan said "marks a progression in Honey Harper's spectral country sound," while The Boot praised "the innovative, genre-bending outfit" and called it a "modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s."
Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside frontman William Fussell.
The 12 song collection marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin).
Tour Dates supporting Amanda Shires
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
11/4 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
11/5 - Evanston, IL @ The Space
11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
11/8 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater
11/9 - Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
11/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
11/15 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room
11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato
2023 European Tour
3/2 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg, Club Nine
3/3 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
3/4 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar
3/6 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up!
3/9 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
3/12 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
3/13 - London, UK @ Moth Club
3/14 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters
3/15 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and The Hound
3/16 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
3/17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes
3/18 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
