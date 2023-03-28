Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single

Their long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now is due May 19.

Mar. 28, 2023  

It has been a tumultuous year for Homeschool, the solo project of NYC singer-songwriter Tom D'Agustino (he/they).

As a newcomer to life as an independent artist with unfettered control of the creative process, Homeschool has spent the past year experimenting with music and masculinity, inching closer to what they feel is an "authentic" way of being in the world. As a newcomer to acting, D'Agustino is reveling in the opportunity to explore the worlds of different characters, to "experiment with who I'm able to become," he says.

Now, D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, due May 19 via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single "Bound To Be," which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, today finds the release of another new track entitled "Loving You To Death.

Wrote D'Agustino of the new single:

"'Loving You To Death' was written during the tail-end of the Covid lockdown when my partner and I had just moved into an apartment together. We had spent a year living with her parents before that, and this song explores my neediness, clinginess, and overall attachment to her. It's a fun, upbeat way to interrogate my constant need for love and reassurance that I have value. I think by reminding someone how much I love them, I can be sheltered from how I don't love myself enough. I'm sure all that affection can get annoying though, so in the song I am trying to convince her of all of these positive things about me so she won't think I'm a needy little baby. But I so am."

To celebrate the EP on its release day, May 19, Homeschool will play an EP release show at Baby's All Right with fellow NYC rocker and queer/non-binary TikTok champion Libby Larkin. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 31 HERE.

Listen to the new single here:



