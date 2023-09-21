Holly Humberstone Premieres New Song 'Into Your Room' From Upcoming Album

Her new album will be out October 13 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Rising star Holly Humberstone premieres her new song “Into Your Room” today, which was produced by longtime collaborator Rob Milton and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple). “Into Your Room” is the latest offering from her highly anticipated debut album Paint My Bedroom Black out October 13 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

Recorded at Gruska’s studio outside of Los Angeles, Humberstone wrote “Into Your Room” in one day while experimenting with pawn shop-bought instruments and synths. The track captures her guilt from not being present in her new relationship and reflects the album’s expansive sonic moments that channel the feeling of hurtling down the Pacific Coast Highway on a summer evening. 

When Humberstone first brought her intimate live shows to audiences in 2021, fans were already singing every word from her breakout 2020 EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel. A select run of global dates followed, featuring sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre and multiple nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, which led to Humberstone being invited on tour with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red in 2022. It was on these trips through the soulless hotel rooms where the 23-year-old songwriter began to craft Paint My Bedroom Black, which evokes themes of lost loves, family units and the fear of growing up. 

Humberstone’s debut album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone’s storytelling is at the heart of her craft. 

Most recently, Humberstone released her track “Superbloodmoon” featuring American singer and songwriter d4vd. Recorded in London, the duo wrote the song in a few hours, imagining two people staring at the extraordinary lunar eclipse from opposite sides of the world. Humberstone also released “Antichrist” and “Room Service,” the double A-Side singles that juxtapose her introspection and extraversion - the light and dark. These two starkly different tracks act as a window into her duality.

The new music follows a monumental year for Humberstone who performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live and made major festival debuts at Coachella, Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. In addition, Humberstone played her biggest show to date at O2 Academy Brixton in London where she sang fan favorites  “Scarlett” and “Overkill” to nearly 5,000 fans.  

Having garnered over 250 million global streams to date, Humberstone has become one of the most beloved artists for her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. She has received support from established acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Sigrid, Glass Animals and Matt Healy. In August, Humberstone performed an electrifying set at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd. 

Now go “Into Your Room,” turn your speakers up, and jam out to Humberstone’s latest hit!

﻿Photo credit: Constantine, Spence



