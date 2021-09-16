Holly Clausius Releases Beautiful Ballad 'Clementine'

Ahead of her upcoming debut album "Rose Garden", singer-songwriter Holly Clausius releases "Clementine", a whimsical indie-folk ballad. Clementine is a playful folk-pop number about a queer elementary school infatuation and asking a girl to dance.

With smooth, buttery vocals and a sound mixing old-school Taylor Swift with Brandi Carlile, "Clementine" is the perfect slow-dance song for a new generation. When asked about the song, Holly says, "this Fearless-era inspired track makes you feel like you're 12 years old again, watching seasons change as this character describes her first crush and the nerves that surround that."

Holly Clausius is a queer artist blazing a trail of her own. Currently based in Toronto, Holly Clausius is a full time musician mixing the genres of folk, pop and rock. Her soulful songwriting emulates the ballads of Feist, the honesty of Amy Winehouse and the emotion of Billie Eilish. Holly has been chosen to perform in this year's HoneyJam showcase- headlining the famous El Mocambo, she has placed 2nd in the Cross Canada Artists For Social Change competition- being praised and wowing Judge Tegan (from Tegan and Sara), and she's completed the RBC Music x Launchpad Entrepreneurship all in just the first half of 2021.

She has been featured in notable publications like Toronto Guardian and Bong Mines Entertainment and radio stations like Pop Can Radio and CBC London and Toronto. Her folk driven EP "Sunflower" was released in the summer of 2020, and she will be releasing her debut LP "Rose Garden" this October. Above everything, Holly's mission is to be a voice for the voiceless and for her music to be a safe haven for those who feel alone.