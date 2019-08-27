Hinder Kicks off Tour Leg and Release New Cover

Multi-platinum rockers Hinder kick off leg three of their Lucky Seven Tour with Royal Bliss supporting. More dates in the southern part of the country have been added. The band recently released a new single, a cover of the Eagles classic rock radio staple 'Life in the Fast Lane.' The track premiered over at Loudwire and is available via all digital platforms.

The band have been working on their seventh studio LP and will announce release plans soon. The album will follow 2017's The Reign and will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"

Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.



As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the 2nd Top Rock Album. 'Get Stoned' would be the album's first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, 'Lips of an Angel', which peaked within the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).

Tour Dates:

Aug 24 - Northwood, IA - Diamond Jo's Casino

Sep 05 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Sep 06 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

Sep 07 - Marion, OH - Marion Popcorn Festival

Sep 08 - Concord, VA - DeVault Vineyards

Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South

Sep 11 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

Sep 12 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

Sep 13 - Miramar Bech, FL - Village Door Music Hall

Sep 14 - Crystal River, FL - Rock Crusher Pavilion

Sept 16 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

Oct 05 - Pittsburgh, KS - The Corral at Kansas Crossing





