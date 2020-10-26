Himmelrum Share New LP 'Vand, Død & Ensomhed'

Listen to 'Nerve' below.

Copenhagen-based shoegaze quartet Himmelrum are premiering their album Vand, Død & Ensomhed via Louder Than War. In an exclusive with the band, Louder Than War describes how the album was mostly written on the small island of Sejerø, enveloped by the sea, "the songs that arise out of their oceanside isolation are strikingly unnerving works that sound like the image of a salted night sky, interrupted by streaks of indigo light." Such elemental and synesthetic motifs come through on the album, creating a striking ethereal sound, the title of the album translating to Water, Death, and Solitude. Vand, Død & Ensomhed sees the band using vocals for the first time in recordings, using the voice as an improvisational instrument.



Vand, Død & Ensomhed is out October 23rd on The Big Oil Recording Company and Joyful Noise.

Himmelrum is comprised of Casper Ørum Munn (vocals, guitar, bass, BAHA (bone-anchored hearing aid, Eigil Pock-Steen Jørgensen (vocals, drums, synthesizer, percussion), Carlo Janusz Becker Lauritsen (vocals, trumpet, flugel horn, organ), and Mathias Uttenthal Milling (vocals, guitar, synthesizer, rhodes, fidget spinner).

Himmelrum are a young quartet from Copenhagen, Denmark, who play colorful, ecstatic and glitchy rock music. They let their songs develop and envelop, and take the time they need to unfold their songs. At the same time they put melody front and center; everything stands in sharp relief and the core of their songs is always clear. Stylistically they can be described as a pictorial kind of music painted using post-rock, shoegaze and krautrock as their palette. Their forthcoming album, Vand, død & ensomhed, sees the band using vocal melodies for the first time. With roots in the Danish DIY-scene and improvisation, and over the course of two self-released albums (in 2017 and 2018) and numerous concerts around Europe, they've made a name for themselves in the Danish musical landscape, in particular in the creative environment around the off-kilter festival Honeyland and the independent label The Big Oil Recording Company (Tettix Hexer, Excelsior, Atusji). They have recently signed to Joyful Noise Recordings (Deerhoof, No Joy, Tropical f Storm) for their first ever US release.



Watch the music video for "Nerve" here:

Photo Credit: Malthe Ivarsson

