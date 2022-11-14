High Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINT

It's official - the holiday season has begun! Minneapolis-based alternative R&B artist Mayyadda (may-YAH-duh) is ready to set the tone for the season with the release of her new EP, Holiday Joint, out now! The five-track project was crafted to encourage listeners to focus more on the spirit of the season rather than the sometimes-stressful commercial aspects that are typically associated with this time of year.

On the EP, the high vibe R&B artist created an original R&B-soaked holiday track, "Holiday Joint," about resting as nature does in the wintertime, as well as her original soulful takes on the Christmas classics "Jingle Bells," "Winter Wonderland," "Sleigh Ride," and "Silent Night." With her delicate guitar accompaniment and unique vocal arrangements, the artist seeks to provide listeners with a fresh perspective on the traditional sounds of the season.

As someone who doesn't tend to subscribe to the tradition of this season, Mayyadda explains her intention and inspiration behind her new holiday EP, saying "I wanted to create a holiday project that my Grinchy self actually enjoyed."

On Saturday, December 3rd, at the David Rubenstein Atrium, Mayyadda will close out the S3 Underground: Seen, Sound, Scribe series, hosted by Lincoln Center's first ever Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne. Mayyadda will take the stage at 7:30pm and perform tracks from her previous album TRY&REMEMBER as well as her new EP, Holiday Joint. The concert is free and open to the public, find more information here.

Holiday Joint, the new EP by Mayyadda, is available on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mayyadda (may-YAH-duh) is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Understanding the power and healing associated with music, the songwriter set out to create music that inspires listeners to take a moment and look at life as well as themselves through a different perspective. With an eclectic mix of neo-soul vocals, folksy guitar, pop-style piano over a trap beat, Mayyadda has a sound that is uniquely her own. She has been active as a recording artist since 2015, releasing four projects since then: most recently, TRY&REMEMBER, a sonic journey through the risks one takes on their way to healing. Her next project, Holiday Joint, is a five track holiday EP that "even the Grinch could enjoy." Holiday Joint is set to be released on November 11, 2022