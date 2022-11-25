Hög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

Hög sjö has announced his self-titled debut album will be released on January 27th via Smuggler Music. The record is available to pre-order here.

A taste of the beautiful instrumental record can be heard in the brand new EP Gnosienne no. 6 out today (Nov 25th) and available to listen to now.

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits for the likes of Robyn, Charli XCX, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Mura Masa, Icona Pop, Santigold, Lana Del Rey and many more.

As Hög sjö (heavy sea) he creates stunning instrumental soundscapes, showcasing his masterful musicianship and composition prowess. His music traverses a groovy, progressive and jazzy landscape, pulling together influences of world music, film music, rock and classical composition in astounding effortless fashion.

Further musicians are enlisted on Hög sjö to bring this spectacular album to fruition including Jesper Nordenström (piano/keys), Nils Törnqvist (drums), Andreas Hourdakis (guitar), Isak Hedtjärn (clarinet)/saxophone/whistle), Evan Smith (saxophone/flute/keys) and Yoann Durant (saxophone).

Hög sjö has emerged this year with two remarkable EPs including Raki and Close to God further giving a taste of the forthcoming album. Gnosienne no. 6 completes this trilogy of EPs, with the title track forming the opener of the album.

Hög sjö will feature a further six previously unreleased tracks including the likes of the seductively funky jazz of 'NYC', or 'Youth' with its bright acoustics and shimmering tubular bells. 'A New Sun' is an eerie track of dangerously intoxicating electronics, while the record ends with the dreamy 'Longitude Platitude', with its carefree whistles alongside delicate guitars and keys.

The album is an uplifting record full of sonic curiosities which transport the listener to decadent aural plains. It's a glorious introduction to the intoxicating world of Hög sjö, a mystifying trippy realm that begs to be revisited time and time again.