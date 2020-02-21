Hello Forever Release Video For 'Farm On The Mountaintop'

Art pop collective Hello Forever has released their debut album Whatever It Is. Singer/songwriter Samuel Joseph and company offer up a contemporary call back to the 60s, full of delectable harmonies and buoyant melodies. Alongside the album, Hello Forever has unveiled the music video for "Farm On The Mountaintop," filmed in a single take at the collective's mountaintop sanctuary. They inject an inimitable optimism into our worlds - one that seems to praise the wondrous beauty of our own individual existence, opening our eyes to every day miracles like the sun that rises, the clean air we breathe, and the water we depend on."

On the writing process behind Whatever It Is, Joseph shares, "it was a journey in learning to let go, learning to get out of the way, learning to listen to music and let it be what it wants to be. The album is a time capsule of our process and teleports you into our world, or whatever world you're meant to visit through it. We hope listeners love it and find joy or peace or truth or some kind of meaningful experience through hearing the album."

Whatever It Is features the collective's previously released singles "I Want To Marry You" which Earmilk states is a reminder that "old and new sounds can find peace and harmony together," "Anywhere Is Everywhere" - praised by Ones To Watch as "a true sonic gift from the gods" - and "Some Faith" which was recently featured on KCRW's Electric 24 Playlist. Hello Forever has also received early praise from Clash, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Substream Magazine, and buzzbands.la.

To understand Hello Forever, one must make a pilgrimage to the very top of Topanga, CA, an isolated piece of land once used by the infamous Sandstone Retreat and free-love nudist commune once frequented by the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. There, Joseph has gathered what he calls an art pop collective that harks back to the '60s with a DIY approach to music and creativity which spawned their remarkable debut album, Whatever It Is. Combining pop, rock, R&B, soul, doo-wop, skiffle, jazz, gospel, and psychedelic tropes, the release captures the freshness of '60s icons like the Beach Boys, the Beatles, and Frank Zappa into a series of Kodachrome snapshots. Hello Forever's music is inextricable with the lifestyle and spiritual goals of its participants, a revolving membership that also includes, at various times, collaborators drummer/co-founder Andy Jimenez, Molly Pease, Jaron Crespi, Joey Briggs, and Anand Darsie. The collective encompasses all that is good in the world, allowing music to be both abstract and meaningful without judging what comes out. Whatever It Is represents the first chapter of what promises to be an epic narrative from Hello Forever.

Watch the video here:





