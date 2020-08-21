Heart of Gold Releases New Single 'Midnight In Miami (Unplugged)'

The song is available on all streaming platforms today.

After releasing a special music video a few weeks back, Heart of Gold has released "Midnight In Miami (Unplugged)" on all streaming services today. "Most songs start off as ideas on acoustic guitar or piano, so going back to rediscover the 'original' versions of this track, before we even entered the studio, was really fun," shares Michael McGough, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of both Heart of Gold and rock-band Being As An Ocean. "It gave us the chance to dissect the finished song, strip back all of the fancy production and be able to re-track this in a different light, try out the ideas that never made it to the studio and give the fans a chance to enjoy the alternative."



"Midnight In Miami (Unplugged)" is available for streaming today at https://shrptn.co/mimunplugged.

Drawing influence more from 'situations involving specific people and places', Heart of Gold captures a distinct sound that simultaneously takes you back to the late 80s / early 90s while also being incredibly fresh and unique, ensuring a spot in today's playlist.



"Midnight In Miami was the song i wrote when i wanted to start actually doing the things i always thought about doing but would forever put off,"shares McGough on the original track, which fans can stream today at https://shrptn.co/midnightinmiami.



"I grew up between two households", says Michael speaking to his split musical worlds. "My mother brought in this incredible range of Pop and R&B to my life. I've always been so drawn to dominant vocals in a song, accompanied by just the right chord progression that really makes you feel something. Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Lisa Stansfield in particular were the leaders of that. However, my fathers house was always filled with rock and roll music. The Smiths, Queen, Thin Lizzy and Led Zeppelin just to name a few. That brought in a wider range of inspiration of vocal ranges, and how the voice can really work when accompanying the right music."



Be sure to stay tuned to Heart of Gold's social media accounts for more news and music coming later this year.

