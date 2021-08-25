Heart of Gold Releases Alt-Pop Laced New Single 'Headache'

Heart of Gold, the pop act brought to life by Michael McGough, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of both Heart of Gold and rock-band Being As An Ocean, has released a new solo single "Headache" along with a brand new music video which can be streamed here.

Produced by Phil Gornell (5 Seconds of Sumer, All Time Low, Boston Manor etc) this new single explores the impact love can have on a person, and the joy and excitement that comes with finding true love. The upbeat track also features Will Gardner (Black Peaks) performing on the Alto Saxophone.

Michael McGough of Heart Of Gold shares, "Headache is a story of love, and how the so-called honeymoon phase can last an entire lifetime if you're with the right person. It's the feeling of pure joy and excitement being with that person and how they can change your life for the better despite what you initially bring to the table, and that person can change the rhythm of your heartbeat with their love."

Heart of Gold will also be hitting the road in Europe with UK rock group, LeBrock on their upcoming 2021 Fuse Tour. A full list of tour stops and ticket information can be found https://www.thisisheartofgold.com/.

Peppering subtle philosophical insights, midnight ponderings, and fond memories alongside layers of dreamy synths and smooth saxophone, Heart of Gold's Michael McGough is bringing a refreshing personal spin to pop music.

As many a listener can attest, it's no secret that the genre in which the Manchester-based outfit resides has always embraced tales of love and heartbreak. Yet, while these themes are indeed tastefully sprinkled throughout McGough's latest work, his forthcoming debut record is less about finding "the one," and more about finding oneself in the swirling ups and downs of life's winding roads.

"My whole career as a musician has been a combination of sometimes getting to sing my own songs and lyrics, and at other times, telling someone else's story," McGough explains. "This was a feeling of accomplishment because I finally get to share my story, do it with conviction, and be proud of it. I'm elated that I'm able to be super expressive and very open and honest with the music, the lyrics, and what I hope it portrays to people."

Drawing influence more from 'situations involving specific people and places', Heart of Gold captures a distinct sound that has garnered praise from fans all around the world as well as notable press outlets like American Songwriter, Noctis Magazine, Indie Mixtape and more.

