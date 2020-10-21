HeadCount & Grubhub Present 'Sound Bites' With 24kGoldn and Dominic Fike

Performances take place on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30.

HeadCount has partnered with Grubhub to "Deliver Your Voice," encouraging their millions of diners across the country to register and get out and vote, providing a one-stop-shop for easy access to voting resources and materials specific to their state.

HeadCount is also hosting Grubhub's next edition of their Sound Bites concert series, Soundbites - Election Edition, powered by First Tube Media. 24KGoldn and Dominic Fike will take the [virtual] stage on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30 (respectively). Each 45-minute set will start at 7pm ET followed by a live Q&A, further encouraging fans to participate in this year's election.

Grubhub will be donating $10 for every comment during the livestream - up to $100,000 - to HeadCount, supporting the on-going initiative in promoting civic engagement. Throughout the event, fans can also order in with exclusive Perks to avoid missing a second of the concert.

"Grubhub has been a great partner and shown true commitment to supporting voter turnout," said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount's executive director, and founder. "We like to say that 'we reach people where they already are,' Well, Grubhub clearly does that as well, so it's a perfect match."

