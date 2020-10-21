Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

HeadCount & Grubhub Present 'Sound Bites' With 24kGoldn and Dominic Fike

Article Pixel

Performances take place on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30.

Oct. 21, 2020  

HeadCount has partnered with Grubhub to "Deliver Your Voice," encouraging their millions of diners across the country to register and get out and vote, providing a one-stop-shop for easy access to voting resources and materials specific to their state.

HeadCount is also hosting Grubhub's next edition of their Sound Bites concert series, Soundbites - Election Edition, powered by First Tube Media. 24KGoldn and Dominic Fike will take the [virtual] stage on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30 (respectively). Each 45-minute set will start at 7pm ET followed by a live Q&A, further encouraging fans to participate in this year's election.

Grubhub will be donating $10 for every comment during the livestream - up to $100,000 - to HeadCount, supporting the on-going initiative in promoting civic engagement. Throughout the event, fans can also order in with exclusive Perks to avoid missing a second of the concert.

"Grubhub has been a great partner and shown true commitment to supporting voter turnout," said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount's executive director, and founder. "We like to say that 'we reach people where they already are,' Well, Grubhub clearly does that as well, so it's a perfect match."


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • The Baltic Opera in Gdańsk Presents TUESDAYS ON THE WAVE Concert Series
  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!