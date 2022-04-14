HeIsTheArtist to Release THE FADED OUTRO on Good Friday

On Friday, April 15th, experimental Christian artist, HeIsTheArtist will release his 6-song EP, "The Faded Outro." The EP features gospel, lo-fi and jazz mixes.

"Always remember where your soul came from, even with Heaven being faded into the background of our world"- HeIsTheArtist

In the past two years, Leemann Bassey aka HeIstheArtist has been racking up the accolades. With more than 350K Spotify streams, 7 Top 40 international iTunes charting hits (including three #1s!) across a variety of genres from Christian to jazz to electronic, and nominations in the Prayze Gospel Awards, the experimental musician has developed into one of music's most unique and interesting new artists. On the heels of his current airplay chart hit, featuring a vocal intro from Grammy Winner, Joel Kibble (Take 6), HITA is releasing a 6-song EP on Good Friday, April 15th, 2022.

According to HeIsTheArtist, "The Faded Outro: The Crucifixion Of a Broken Heart' is a 6 track EP that eludes to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The EP starts off with a Lo-Fi instrumental titled 'Cloudy Sunday Morning,' to set a somber tone. Then, comes my smooth jazz cover of the standard 'Summertime' to foreshadow the dark days ahead for Jesus, but at the same time providing reassurance that everything would be alright after his death. The EP then moves onto my #1 ITunes UK gospel cover of 'I Want You Around' by Snoh Aalegra, followed by the original version of my current single, 'Boom (Remastered)." Both songs are meant to reassure the listeners of my belief in Jesus Christ as the Messiah. The last two tracks are my original Lo-Fi song 'Colored' and an original instrumental Lo-Fi track 'The Faded Outro'. Both tracks are a reminder to remember that Jesus died on the cross to set our souls free and to always remember where your soul came from, even with heaven being faded into the background of our world."

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

http://www.heistheartist.com

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist

Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/Hefreedmysoul