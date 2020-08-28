HeIsTheArtist Releases ADAM & EVE Concept EP

The EP combines secular and non-secular music to tell the story of Adam and Eve.

The iTunes chart-topping Christian Jazz/Neosoul singer-songwriter from New York City has released "Adam & Eve." The EP features two international #1 iTunes chart singles.

Enigmatic Christian neo-soul/jazz/r&b singer-songwriter and performer HeIsTheArtist has released his highly anticipated concept EP, "Adam & Eve." The EP combines secular and non-secular music (3 original songs and 3 covers) to tell the biblical love story of Adam and Eve. The collection features two international #1 iTunes chart singles. "Boom (Remastered)" reached #1 on the South African Christian chart, while "Sometimes/I Want You Around" hit the top of the Jazz singles chart, also in South Africa. "Adam & Eve" is available on all digital music outlets worldwide.

HeIsTheArtist explains the concept:

"The EP starts out with my Christian love song 'Boom,' which is symbolic of God telling both Adam and Eve that they did not need to eat fruit from the tree of knowledge, because God is all they needed.'

"The EP then moves on to the turmoil in the story, most notably, the lyrics in 'High Fashion' (a smooth jazz cover of the Roddy Ricch song): 'I've got ice on you cause you've got a cold heart' describes the cold blood of the serpent that tricked Adam & Eve into disobeying God. The song sets the tone for the toxicity in the story of Adam & Eve which is the most vital part in understanding what God wanted the world to get out of the story.'

"Next, the EP moves on to a smooth jazz medley of " Sometimes" by Britney Spears and "I Want You Around" by Snoh Aalegra. The lyrics 'I want you around round, round, round' describes the winding of the serpent in the story of Adam & Eve while the lyrics 'Sometimes I run, Sometimes I hide' describe the innocence of both Adam and Eve. It is all tied in with a Latin Jazz acoustic guitar, which references the Brazilian Giant Anaconda snakes.'

"The EP ends with my cover of 'Lovin' You' by Minnie Ripperton. The cover symbolizes God restoring order in a smooth relaxed form as reassurance usually comes."

Check out the video for "Sometimes/I Want You Around" at

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

https://artistecard.com/heistheartist

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist

Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/Heistheartist

https://open.spotify.com/album/4e7sbe6b7X6Qq1VLKamsjW?si=af2MGMu9ReShz8qjqSMt9g

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You