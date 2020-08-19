Hawthorne Heights Announces STAY HOME Virtual Tour

Tickets for each show are $10 and on sale now.

Hawthorne Heights has announced "Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights", a live, intimate and virtual tour with opener Mark Rose. The band will perform two unique shows per night in different cities around the United States in an effort to not only bring live music to their fans, but to raise money for independent venues, local promoters and more. This tour truly showcases the DIY and hard-working ethos that has made Hawthorne Heights one of the most well respected rock bands around.

Tickets for each show are $10 and on sale now. For fans unable to make the date / time of their show, they can still purchase a ticket and the show will be available to watch for 15 days from the live date. Tickets, VIP packages and exclusive merch are available today at https://hawthorneheights.com/.

Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Dates

9/22/2020 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty Theatre

9/23/2020 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

9/23/2020 - Reno, NV - Drink 182

9/24/2020 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/24/2020 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9/24/2020 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

9/24/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9/25/2020 - Cincinnati, OH - The 20th Century Theater

9/25/2020 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

9/25/2020 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

9/26/2020 - Honolulu, HI - Underworld Events

9/26/2020 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

9/27/2020 - Allentown, PA - Planet Trog

9/27/2020 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

9/29/2020 - Omaha, NE - The Royal Grove

9/29/2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9/30/2020 - Wichita, KS - Wave

9/30/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

10/1/2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

10/1/2020 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

10/2/2020 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company

10/2/2020 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

10/3/2020 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

10/3/2020 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

10/4/2020 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

10/4/2020 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

10/6/2020 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

10/6/2020 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/7/2020 - Raleigh, NC - Emo Raleigh

10/7/2020 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

10/7/2020 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater

10/8/2020 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

10/9/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

10/9/2020 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

10/10/2020 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/10/2020 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

10/11/2020 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

10/11/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite

The band will be performing hits from their storied career including their most recent full length, Bad Frequencies, which was released in 2018 via Pure Noise Records. It was the band's first full-length release since 2013 and gave fans a look back on why Hawthorne Heights has maintained such a strong presence in the genre while continuously growing, maturing and reflecting on life as musicians and as men. The album was produced by Hawthorne Heights along with Nick Ingram (Hotel Books, Capital House Studio), and mixed by Cameron Webb (Grammy Winner, NOFX, Social Distortion).

Fans can stream and purchase Bad Frequencies on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and at http://hawthorneheights.com/.

