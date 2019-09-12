Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra's Executive Director Announces November Departure

Jonathan Parrish, executive director of the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) since 2013, has accepted the executive director position with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra beginning in December. Parrish will continue to serve through mid-November as the HSO conducts a national search for his replacement.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we are very grateful for Jonathan's tireless work rebuilding the orchestra during the past six seasons," said HSO Board Chair Paul Kosasa. "He is leaving with our fondest aloha and gratitude, and we wish him the very best in his new position."

During the past six years, the HSO has dramatically increased programming, annual attendance, and earned revenue with new musicthatPOPS, musicthatROCKS, and filmsinCONCERT series, and Community Outreach and Education programs.

Artistic Advisor JoAnn Falletta said "Jonathan has been a powerful force in the renaissance of the symphony and has brought the orchestra to a new level of artistic vitality, organizational stability and community engagement. The HSO has been the beneficiary of his creativity and dedicated leadership, and we wish him continued success."

A committee comprised of Hawai'i Symphony board members and musician representatives has been formed to identify the next executive director. The prestigious Catherine French Group and former Chicago Symphony President Henry Fogel will assist with the search.

"After 21 years as a musician in Hawai'i, ten years as general manager of Chamber Music Hawaii, and six as executive director of the HSO, I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had and the friendships I've made here," said Parrish. "The opportunity to lead the Maryland Symphony Orchestra fulfills both professional and personal goals. While I'm sad to leave the HSO, I'm confident that, with these amazing musicians, dedicated staff, and the full support of the board and community, the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra is in good hands."

"The Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra continues to play a vital role in our community, delivering world-class performances, innovative community education and rich audience engagement that uplifts Hawaii's residents and visitors alike through the power of music," said Kosasa. "It's thrilling to see the HSO continue to evolve and advance, building on its 100-year legacy of changing lives through music while bringing national and international acclaim to Hawai'i," he added.

A special tribute to Jonathan Parrish is planned at the Season Opening Gala at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on September 17, 2019. Tickets are available at www.hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org.

The 2019-2020 Halekulani Masterworks season begins on September 21 & 22. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert, musicthatROCKS The Music of Queen - A Rock Symphony, and The Sheraton Waikiki musicthatPOPS series beginning with Country Legends, are all on sale now.





