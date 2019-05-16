Have Mercy Announces Album Release Date for 'The Love Life'

Have Mercy has announced their fourth full-length album, The Love Life, will be released on August 2, 2019 via Hopeless Records. Coming off the 2017 Billboard charting album, "Make The Best Of It," singer and guitarist Brian Swindle is exploring the negative space in the bands music like never before. He shares, "This record is probably the most personal record since our first release. I wrote it to talk about everything I went through the last couple of years and how I was feeling during all of it. I want people to know that it's okay to be vulnerable and ask for help. If you don't then you may just be stuck in a bad place."

Along with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, The Maine), who oversaw the album's three-week recording progress, the group spent time carving out room in the album's 11 songs for each element of their sound-whether intricate guitar lines or Swindle's visceral vocal performances-to take center stage or serve a complementary role, depending on the situation.

In addition to today's announcement, the band has released lead single "Clair." Full of propulsive melodies alongside staccato strings and drum machines, this song marks the beginning of a new era for the band that somehow simultaneously pulls from all other eras of the band's career - deftly balancing the confidence Swindle and Guitarist Nate Gleason have grown into as songwriters while retaining the sense of wide-eyed spontaneity that colored Have Mercy's early work. Fans can stream "Clair" at http://smarturl.it/ClairVisual.

The Love Life is available for pre-order now at http://smarturl.it/thelovelife. Fans who pre-order digitally will receive an auto-grat download of "Clair."

The Love Life Track Listing

1. We Ain't Got Love

2. Heartbeat

3. 40oz

4. Clair

5. Mattress On The Floor

6. Dressed Down

7. So Like You

8. Just Fine

9. Control

10. These Streets

11. 8006 Hedgeway CT.

With these new tracks, the band's songwriting has grown into a more nuanced, layered affair that will certainly add a new element to their live show as well. "We're the band that says, 'We don't care about a soundcheck; let's plug in our amps and go,' Swindle says with a laugh. 'That will change with this record.'" Fans will have a chance to check out this new live show on the band's upcoming run with The Dangerous Summer, kicking off next week.For a full list of dates and more information, please head to wearehavemercy.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 25 - Blew Fest - Howell, MI

May 26 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

May 28 - Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis, IN

May 29 - Firebird - St. Louis, MO

May 31 - The Rino - Kansas City, MO

June 1 - The Marquis - Denver, CO

June 4 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

June 5 - Hi Hat - Highland Park, CA

June 7 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

June 8 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

June 10 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

June 11 - Prophet Bar - Dallas, TX

June 13 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

June 14 - IMURJ - Raleigh, NC

June 15 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

June 16 - House of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

June 18 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

June 19 - ONCE Ballroom - Somerville, MA

June 21 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

June 22 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD





