Haska Reveal Remix to Their Debut Single 'Madan'

Fresh off the back of their debut release in March, mysterious moniker Haska has unveiled the first of two remixes of their inaugural track 'Madan', the first coming from East London producer ABSOLUTE. out now via Polydor.

Listen below!

Tipped by BBC Introducing as one of the ones to watch in 2020, ABSOLUTE.'s interpretation is a hedonistic, hard hitting take on the original, with subtle ode's to Salif Keitan infectious Afropop vocals intertwined with nostalgic synths and a driving bassline.

Having graduated from the vibrant underground LGBTQ+ club scene ABSOLUTE. is an undeniable gatekeeper of the freedom to express creatively and his eclectic remix of 'Madan' is a testament to this.

The original track, a collaboration between Keita and French icon Martin Solveig, was released in 2003, quickly becoming a firm part of the global dance culture psyche and being used in sets and records by the likes of Black Coffee, Sander Van Doorn and Klangkarussell.

The first of two energetic remixes further immerses us into an exciting journey for collaborative duo, Haska, with a slew of releases planned for 2020 and beyond. An undeniable dancefloor filler, ABSOLUTE.'s turbulent remix is poised for clubland glory.

