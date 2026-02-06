Hanumankind Unveils Dates for Rescheduled North America Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kerala-born, Houston-raised rapper Hanumankind will return to the States this month for his rescheduled headlining tour, playing major cities like Washington, DC, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, Toronto, and his hometown city of Houston, TX.

Hanumankind rescheduled his headlining North American tour last year following an injury he sustained while touring in Europe last summer. Last year, he made his Coachella debut, which introduced him to a wider U.S. audience.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles, CA on February 18th at the Fonda Theatre. Tickets are available now here.

Hanumankind North American Headlining Tour Dates:

2/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

2/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

2/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

2/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

2/24 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

2/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

2/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

2/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

About Hanumankind:

Hailing from the Southern Indian state of Kerala, Hanumankind signed with Def Jam India in 2023 and became one of Rolling Stone India’s “Future of Music” artists later that year.

Six months later, Hanumankind broke onto the global stage with the single “Big Dawgs,” produced by Kalmi. The song peaked at #9 on the Global charts, later peaking at #23 on Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. The song ended the year RIAA Platinum certified and in the Top 10 of Most Streamed Rap Songs charts on Spotify, joined by rap luminaries like Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 21 Savage, and more.

He would then sign to Capitol Records and begin a run of live shows and festivals, including a debut performance at Coachella in 2025. Preceding the debut appearance, Hanumankind released his follow-up single “Run It Up”.

Photo Credit: Diego Bendezu