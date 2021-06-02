Hans Göran Channels Classic House for Debut Single 'Gang'

Introducing his new alias with a bang, Lucas Nord launches his Hans Göran moniker with the 90's-house inspired single 'Gang.' Moving towards a more underground sound than his production for Moodshift, Nord uses rave synth stabs and G house vocals over a timeless four-on-the-floor rhythm to craft a warm weather party-starter. 'Gang' is the first of several singles building towards the full 'A Summer With Hans Göran' EP due out August 2021. 'Gang' is out now via Lucas Nord's own label Bisous.

With Moodshift, Lucas Nord is known for producing the trio's irresistible pop-dance crossover sound, with tinges of deep and tech influences dispersed throughout. On the first taste of his side project Hans Göran, it's clear Nord's roots for the underground scene run deep. 'Gang' calls on several tropes from the golden age of house music to make an immediately lovable rave single while modernizing the sound to stand out from the contemporary scene. As strings and synth stabs dance over the drum machine inspired groove, a pitched down and garbled vocal keeps the single's momentum moving forward. 'Gang' not only highlights Nord's versatility, but shows that the classic sound that started it all will never die.

'Gang' marks the first installment building towards the full release of the 'A Summer With Hans Göran' EP in August. Written with feel-good tones in mind, the EP will feature a handful of singles to be released sporadically throughout the summer. 'Gang' and the forthcoming EP arrive via Bisous, Lucas Nord's own label based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Lucas Nord is known for his catchy melodies and genre-bending production. Nord has made a name for himself not only for his writing style but for earning a Billboard Number 1 with Tove Lo, winning the 2019 Norwegian Grammy for producing the Urban Record of the Year, and amassing over 42 Million+ streams for his artist project on Spotify alone - just a few of his impressive accolades. In 2020 Lucas released his solo EP, 'Boy Restless' via Physical Presents Records as well as starting the DJ supergroup called Moodshift that is currently signed to Republic/Casablanca (US), Virgin Records (Germany), Universal Sweden, Island/Def Jam (France) and Universal Brasil. Some standout highlights so far at the start of 2021, Nord earned his first Top 5 song at Canadian Country Radio along with a Juno nomination for his involvement in Mackenzie Porter's (Big Loud) latest release, 'Drinkin Songs'. On top of that Nord's project Moodshift currently has their single, 'Touch' in the top 25 on the UK Dance Charts.

Listen here: