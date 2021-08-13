Hannes Bieger Releases 2-Track 'Droids' EP

Highly regarded producer and live performer, Hannes Bieger has been dedicating himself to his craft and technique for the past few years, taking fans to his vivid and enthralling soundscapes. As a follow-up to his last release 'The Heart' EP on Poker Flat, the German powerhouse talent reveals a new infectious EP, 'Droids' via John Digweed's Bedrock Records. Out today, the 'Droids' EP promises to keep listeners engaged from start to finish.

The superlatives' latest two-track offering opens with a rapturous first track, 'Droids'. The cut escalates in energy through its progressive house instrumentation, erupting into an irresistible sonic space. The titular track is rife with oscillating sounds and textures. The second offering, 'Black Tourmaline' follows the first in its depth, pulsating throughout its run-time. The enchanting and prolling track is an immersion into a mesmerizing sonic environment, flowing with rich synths. Together, the two-track EP is another taste of the masterful production style of Hannes Bieger.

Rising European force Hannes Bieger has carved himself out of an untouchable reputation as an engineer, producer, and live performer. After a decade of focusing on engineering, Hannes returned to making his own music in 2017. Since then, the talent has released a string of successful EPs on Steve Bug's Poker Flat, Bedrock, and H.O.S.H.'s Fryhide label, as well as a full-length album on Carl Cox and Christopher Coe's Awesome Soundwave. Now dedicating his time to refining his live show, Hannes signed to the Analog Agency, helping him land bookings at some of the world's best-known festivals and clubs including Awakenings (Amsterdam), Watergate (Berlin), Fabrik (Madrid), and The Bow (Buenos Aires). Hannes Bieger is proof that dedication and uncompromising focus on one's craft, provides a perfect foundation to lasting success every step of the way.

As Hannes Bieger continues to push the envelope of what he can do in the world of electronic music, his expanding catalog will show listeners his musical mastery. The Berlin-based talent primes himself as an artist to watch as he continues to refine his sound with each subsequent release.