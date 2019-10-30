Hannah Diamond Announces Debut LP REFLECTIONS

PC Music's Hannah Diamond today shares her new single "Invisible", taken from her highly anticipated upcoming debut album Reflections, a collection of heartbreak pop ballads due on November 22nd. Produced by A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, "Invisible" follows her previous singles "Part of Me" with Danny L Harle and "True", which she shared at the end of last year. A kaleidoscopic synthscape which explores the heartbreak of knowing a lover has moved on, "Invisible" reckons with the challenge of how to be alone: "Deep down, I know, she's with you and so I'll just be on my own tonight." As the lead single from Reflections, "Invisible" represents the heart of Hannah's new era, which involves finding resilience and strength from heartbreak.

Listen to Invisible below!

Hannah also announces her first ever headline shows at Fire in London on December 5 and La Boule Noire in Paris on December 11. For more details and tickets, visit hannahdiamond.com.

The video for "Invisible" is also released today, which Hannah created with director Daniel Swan. Hannah, also known as a visual artist, built her own visual world and spent several months crafting the video, creating all of the billboards and advertisements spotted in the video herself. Hannah explains:

"Daniel helped me bring to life a story where I am working towards creating a pixel-perfect digital version of myself as I navigate feeling inadequate in a world dominated by advertising, fame and stardom. I am perpetually surrounded by screens and on display for everyone to see, but paradoxically feel completely invisible to the one person who I wish would notice me. The 'Invisible' world represents a hyper-real reflection of real life, mirroring aspects of my day to day; the sleepy tube journey across London Bridge, a walk through an alternate reality where London is filled with HD billboard images and advertising photographed by me. It explores the processes of constructing my own 'image', as I work to completely digitise my self to be remembered virtually forever."

On the collaboration, Daniel says: "Hannah gave me the opportunity and the freedom to design an alternate reality in which she is constantly surrounded by her own image, a world in which she is the sole focus; a highly successful and visible but emotionally fragile pop star trying to channel her pain into creating a pure vision of herself."

It's hard to believe that Reflections is Hannah Diamond's debut album, after her role in reshaping pop as part of PC Music. Reflections is home to some of the most touching songs about fractured relationships you'll hear in planet pop. Polished, flawless, glossy pop perfection, Reflections is a soul-bearing record that tells the world who Hannah Diamond truly is, and that after years of hurt and heartbreak, she emerges stronger than ever. It's Hannah Diamond through and through: soaring, skewed dance-pop production - all songs produced by A. G. Cook, with EASYFUN also collaborating on "Invisible" as well as tracks "Fade Away" and "Make Believe" - paired with her frank, uncomplicated approach to songwriting. That's the universal beauty of a Hannah Diamond song; you know exactly what she's singing about, and you've undoubtedly felt it too.

Hannah Diamond is a singer, songwriter, photographer and pioneering visual artist, described as "a new kind of popstar" by FACT Magazine. Her songs include "Attachment", "Every Night", "Fade Away", "Pink and Blue", and "Part of Me" with Danny L Harle, and she regularly collaborates musically with PC Music founder A. G. Cook, as well as EASYFUN and Charli XCX; and visually with the likes of NIKE, Offset, Bladee, Olly Alexander (Years & Years), SOPHIE, and Charli XCX for her photography work.





