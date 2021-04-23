Hannah Bell Leaves Her Cocoon With New Single 'The Butterfly Song'

Hannah Bell's "The Butterfly Song" expresses the importance of being your true self and honoring who has been there for you on your journey. We could all use this reminder that no matter what life throws at us, growth and progress take time. It's all about finding, or maybe just not losing, yourself along the way. At a young age, Hannah's writing, along with co-writer Olivia Frances, oozes maturity and experience beyond her years. Her country pop sound is amplified by her smooth, crisp vocals that effortlessly match the vibe of the emotional lyrics and calming instrumentals. Listen below.



"I remember being in my backyard and seeing a butterfly fly by. I wondered if it's wings ever got tired. They were so fragile and beautiful, but somehow so strong and resilient. Then it all just started to click, the idea of growth, expectation and being patient with yourself through it all. About a month later, with the help of Olivia Frances, the idea came together and I am really proud of the result. "The Butterfly Song" means so much to me and I am so excited to finally release it" said Hannah.



Coming off of her latest release, "Get Rid of It," Hannah Bell is making quite an impact with her wise beyond years songwriting. In her few short years of being in Nashville, while attending Belmont University, Hannah has been writing and releasing new music and successfully establishing her fan base. "The Butterfly Song" is a testament to just how much she's grown as an artist. Her hope is that her fans resonate with it as much as she does and that they feel just a little bit closer to her as we emerge from the seclusion of the pandemic back to "normal" life. Very much like a butterfly.

Texas native Hannah Bell has been in Nashville for four years and in that amount of time, she has made quite an impact. Releasing six songs before the age of 20, she continues to grow and improve with each one. Hannah quickly made connections after moving to Music City at the age of 15. Now attending Belmont University to study Music Business and Audio Production, Hannah knew music was her calling. Growing up in Arlington, TX, Hannah struggled with being shy. As she began writing music in middle school, she was able to find her voice and now enjoys meeting new people and getting to know them. Find more information on Hannah at hannahbellmusic.com.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain