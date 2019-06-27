Hank Marvin's 'Gold' is Out Now

Guitar legend Hank Marvin's Gold - a career spanning 3CD set is Out Now. The Album is as part of Crimson Records successful Gold series.



This 3-disc set focuses on Hank's solo career, from his eponymous 1969 debut album through to his most recent Top-Ten hit Without A Word in 2017. Hank is joined on this collection by guest appearances from Cliff Richard, Brian May and Duane Eddy, and he duets with Mark Knopfler on re-recordings of two of the classic hits Hank made famous with his group The Shadows.

HANK MARVIN GOLD - CD

CD1

1The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

2. Sealed With A Kiss

3. Peggy Sue

4. Ebb Tide

5. Love Is All Around

6. Guitar Man

7. Sacha

8. True Love Ways

9. Captain Zlogg

10. Life Line

11. Moon River

12. Ticket To Ride

13. The Hawk And The Dove

14. Invisible Man

15. Jessica

16. This Guy's In Love With You

17. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

18. Go Jimmy

19. Fields Of Gold

20. Summertime

CD2

1. Move It (feat. Cliff Richard)

2. Wonderful Land (feat. Mark Knopfler)

3. Slow Down

4. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

5. Flamingo

6. Don't Answer

7. We Are The Champions (feat Brian May)

8. Midnight At The Oasis

9. Peter Gunn/ Baby Elephant Walk

10. Live And Let Die

11. Rainy Day Goodbye

12. California Girls

13. Devil Woman

14. Leila (Danny's Got A Song For You)

15. Bird Of Beauty

16. Summer Holiday

17. Light My Fire

18. I Only Have Eyes For You

19. James Bond Medley

CD3

1. Pipeline (feat. Duane Eddy)

2. Wired For Sound

3. Don't Talk

4. Killing Me Softly

5. Syndicated

6. Hotel California

7. Into The Light

8. Nivram (feat. Mark Knopfler)

9. All Alone With Friends

10. La Bamba

11. Theme From 'Poirot

'12. When The Girl In Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart

13. Windmills Of Your Mind

14. Heartbeat (vocals Cliff Richard)

15. Raining In My Heart

16. Rave On

17. Oxygene (Part IV)

18. Doctor Who Theme

19. The Fool On The Hill

20. Waterloo Sunset

Hank Marvin Gold is also issued on a 15 track vinyl and this gold coloured 180g heavyweight vinyl LP also features guest performances from Cliff Richard, Brian May, Duane Eddy and Mark Knopfler.

SIDE ONE

1. Move It (feat. Cliff Richard)

2. Live And Let Die

3. Sealed With A Kiss

4. Wonderful Land (feat. Mark Knopfler)

5. Doctor Who Theme

6. Oxygene (Part IV)

7. Life Line

8. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

SIDE TWO

1. We Are The Champions (feat. Brian May)

2. The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

3. All Alone With Friends

4. Hotel California

5. Jessica

6. Guitar Man

7. Pipeline (feat. Duane Eddy

'When I was a kid, all I wanted was a red electric guitar. It had to be red because of Hank and his magical sound.' The words of Mark Knopfler, recalling how as a lad in Newcastle he dreamed of becoming a guitarist, just like his hero HANK MARVIN.

HANK too grew up in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne during the 1940s/50s. He first learned to play banjo and gigged with various skiffle groups in the area before he and his school pal, guitarist Bruce Welch, moved to London where they joined Cliff Richard's backing band and became known as The Shadows.

Hank's metallic echoed picking on a red Fender Stratocaster - with generous employment of tremolo arm - is often regarded as the sound that inspired numerous guitar heroes such as: Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Brian May, Neil Young and, of course, Mark Knopfler, all of whom cite Hank as a major influence.

Cliff & The Shadows early chart-toppers - 'Move It', 'Living Doll' and 'Travellin' Light' - kick-started a truly awesome string of 43 Top 20 hit singles in just ten years, whilst The Shadows alone scored five No.1 hits that included the legendary Apache which was to become the instrumental hit of the decade. It made Number One, became an instant classic and saw the start of a string of over thirty hits for the group who pioneered the now familiar band line up of two guitars, bass and drums.

HANK MARVIN may have been a Shadow for more than three decades but today he stands under his own spotlight having recorded a sustained series of solo albums.

More than 60 years on from when he started, Hank B. Marvin is assured his place in British music history.





