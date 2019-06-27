Hank Marvin's 'Gold' is Out Now
Guitar legend Hank Marvin's Gold - a career spanning 3CD set is Out Now. The Album is as part of Crimson Records successful Gold series.
This 3-disc set focuses on Hank's solo career, from his eponymous 1969 debut album through to his most recent Top-Ten hit Without A Word in 2017. Hank is joined on this collection by guest appearances from Cliff Richard, Brian May and Duane Eddy, and he duets with Mark Knopfler on re-recordings of two of the classic hits Hank made famous with his group The Shadows.
HANK MARVIN GOLD - CD
CD1
1The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
2. Sealed With A Kiss
3. Peggy Sue
4. Ebb Tide
5. Love Is All Around
6. Guitar Man
7. Sacha
8. True Love Ways
9. Captain Zlogg
10. Life Line
11. Moon River
12. Ticket To Ride
13. The Hawk And The Dove
14. Invisible Man
15. Jessica
16. This Guy's In Love With You
17. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
18. Go Jimmy
19. Fields Of Gold
20. Summertime
CD2
1. Move It (feat. Cliff Richard)
2. Wonderful Land (feat. Mark Knopfler)
3. Slow Down
4. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
5. Flamingo
6. Don't Answer
7. We Are The Champions (feat Brian May)
8. Midnight At The Oasis
9. Peter Gunn/ Baby Elephant Walk
10. Live And Let Die
11. Rainy Day Goodbye
12. California Girls
13. Devil Woman
14. Leila (Danny's Got A Song For You)
15. Bird Of Beauty
16. Summer Holiday
17. Light My Fire
18. I Only Have Eyes For You
19. James Bond Medley
CD3
1. Pipeline (feat. Duane Eddy)
2. Wired For Sound
3. Don't Talk
4. Killing Me Softly
5. Syndicated
6. Hotel California
7. Into The Light
8. Nivram (feat. Mark Knopfler)
9. All Alone With Friends
10. La Bamba
11. Theme From 'Poirot
'12. When The Girl In Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart
13. Windmills Of Your Mind
14. Heartbeat (vocals Cliff Richard)
15. Raining In My Heart
16. Rave On
17. Oxygene (Part IV)
18. Doctor Who Theme
19. The Fool On The Hill
20. Waterloo Sunset
Hank Marvin Gold is also issued on a 15 track vinyl and this gold coloured 180g heavyweight vinyl LP also features guest performances from Cliff Richard, Brian May, Duane Eddy and Mark Knopfler.
SIDE ONE
1. Move It (feat. Cliff Richard)
2. Live And Let Die
3. Sealed With A Kiss
4. Wonderful Land (feat. Mark Knopfler)
5. Doctor Who Theme
6. Oxygene (Part IV)
7. Life Line
8. While My Guitar Gently Weeps
SIDE TWO
1. We Are The Champions (feat. Brian May)
2. The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
3. All Alone With Friends
4. Hotel California
5. Jessica
6. Guitar Man
7. Pipeline (feat. Duane Eddy
'When I was a kid, all I wanted was a red electric guitar. It had to be red because of Hank and his magical sound.' The words of Mark Knopfler, recalling how as a lad in Newcastle he dreamed of becoming a guitarist, just like his hero HANK MARVIN.
HANK too grew up in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne during the 1940s/50s. He first learned to play banjo and gigged with various skiffle groups in the area before he and his school pal, guitarist Bruce Welch, moved to London where they joined Cliff Richard's backing band and became known as The Shadows.
Hank's metallic echoed picking on a red Fender Stratocaster - with generous employment of tremolo arm - is often regarded as the sound that inspired numerous guitar heroes such as: Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Brian May, Neil Young and, of course, Mark Knopfler, all of whom cite Hank as a major influence.
Cliff & The Shadows early chart-toppers - 'Move It', 'Living Doll' and 'Travellin' Light' - kick-started a truly awesome string of 43 Top 20 hit singles in just ten years, whilst The Shadows alone scored five No.1 hits that included the legendary Apache which was to become the instrumental hit of the decade. It made Number One, became an instant classic and saw the start of a string of over thirty hits for the group who pioneered the now familiar band line up of two guitars, bass and drums.
HANK MARVIN may have been a Shadow for more than three decades but today he stands under his own spotlight having recorded a sustained series of solo albums.
More than 60 years on from when he started, Hank B. Marvin is assured his place in British music history.