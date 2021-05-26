Half Waif Shares New Single 'Sodium & Cigarettes'

Half Waif, the project of Hudson Valley, NY-based artist Nandi Rose, shares "Sodium & Cigarettes," the hopeful and haunting new single from her anticipated upcoming album Mythopoetics.

"'Sodium & Cigarettes' follows the theme of many of the tracks on Mythopoetics and deals with the recognition that no one is going to magically save us or pull us out of our misery. The chorus 'okay, give it another day' is something I say to myself when I've had a really awful day and everything feels like a wash. It's a deep breath and a stab at courage - I can face tomorrow, and who knows what possibilities for joy and growth that will bring," says Rose. "While working on the album during the Democratic Primary in early 2020, the song took on new meaning for me in light of political conversations. "I believe in something more than what's in front of me" became a commentary on people saying, 'well, this system is what we've got and you can't ask for more.' I firmly believe that we have to fight for the world we imagine, that everything is possible. So this song is really a quiet encouragement for me, a way to tell myself to stop running, to face what's coming with clarity and vision and courage, to know there's another tomorrow."

Last month, Half Waif announced her anticipated new album Mythopoetics, with a video for lead single "Swimmer," which the New York Times hailed as "larger than life" and Stereogum called "massive-sounding." Mythopoetics is available for pre-order now and due July 9th via ANTI- Records.

Additionally, Half Waif has announced a month-long Fall 2021 tour that kicks off in Los Angeles, CA on November 2nd and wraps in Chicago, IL on November 21st. Tickets are on sale now.

TOUR DATES:

11/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Wise

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

11/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/16 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

11/18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia