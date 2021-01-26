Half Waif Shares New Single 'Orange Blossom'

Half Waif, the project of Nandi Rose, has announced a new 7" with the release of a video for its A-Side "Orange Blossoms." The release marks the start of a new chapter of work to unfold in 2021.

"I wrote 'Orange Blossoms' soon after finishing The Caretaker, and in some ways, it feels like the next chapter in that story," said Nandi Rose of the song. "In the fall of 2019, I found myself taking care of someone close to me who was struggling with addiction, and as a caretaker often does, I internalized that immense pain and took it on as my own. It's paralyzing, to feel so powerless when trying to help someone you love. The song came out like an incantation, a desperate plea to be rescued from wrestling with everything. But it unfolded into something more resolute as I refocused on the task of taking responsibility for myself and my own life. The song touches on a phrase that kept coming back to me at that time, which was: 'no one's going to do it for you.' You can help and be helped, you can love and be loved, but salvation is your own to seek and claim."

The 7" follows the release of 2020's The Caretaker, which The New Yorker said "inadvertently speak(s) to a period of uncertainty and isolation, and, though they're weighty, Half Waif's sombre elegance reflects the steely-eyed strength of a person who might just get through it," and Pitchfork called an "an eerily relevant quarantine listen," saying it's "an album of waiting for things to get better but not knowing exactly how or why they will. At a time when our government has failed us so badly that the best response to a global pandemic is individual action, these songs validate the confusion and anxiety of tackling a colossal burden alone."

Orange Blossom b/w Party's Over 7" is available for pre-order now and due 2/24 via ANTI-.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Ali Cherkis