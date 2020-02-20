Half Hearted Release the Music Video for 'One Drink'

East-coast rockers Half Hearted are exclusively premiering their new single and video "One Drink," via Substream Magazine today.

Watch below!

"One Drink" is the band's second single off of their forthcoming debut album, which will be released on March 20, 2020.

On the single, the band shares, "At first glance, 'One Drink' seems like a classic 'heartbroken, waiting up by the phone' song. However, once the chorus hits, the song turns into a party and becomes a 'get over your ex' anthem. The lyrics reflect the internal struggle of wanting to be over someone and wanting to just go out and have a good time, but also how the feeling of heartbreak can be too distracting."

They continue to share about the album, "We spent the first eight months of 2019 sitting in a tiny room writing/recording these songs. We produced the album ourselves, with no outside help whatsoever, and that resulted in 12 very personal tracks that we are unbelievably proud of. This album is for people who are heartbroken and on the s end of a relationship. It could be a relationship with another person, an idea, or even a personal goal that you haven't had much luck completing. It's for the people who keep coming up short, but never quit."

Half Hearted is a rock band based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The band consists of Sean Dalke (vocals), Jason Grandell (guitar), Parker Fortune (drums) and Nicolas Viglione (bass). Their EP How To Be Alone was released in fall of 2018, in the middle of the band's first full US/Canada tour. Half Hearted had their first sold out headline show in their home state in February of 2019, followed by the release of their latest single 'Eighteen' shortly after, which has broken 100K streams. After spending the majority of 2019 writing and recording, the band's debut album is completed and is being released March 20th, 2020.





